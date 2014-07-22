Evicted from skyscraper slum

Men rest after salvaging metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 201more

Men rest after salvaging metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. The 45-story skyscraper in the center of Venezuela's capital is no five-star hotel or swanky apartment block: it is a slum, probably the highest in the world. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close