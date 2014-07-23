Waiting to die at Salvation House
Traffic passes through a busy junction near the river Ganges in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttamore
A woman stands outside Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Prademore
Bhairav Nath Shukla, manager of Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House), looks out of a window while praying inside hismore
A records diary inside the office of Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state more
Clothes hang out to dry inside Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttmore
Hindu priests rest in their room after conducting morning prayers at Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasmore
Savitri, an 80-year-old widow, poses for a photograph inside her room at Mumukshu Bhavan (Home of the Ailing) more
Kishore Pandey, 82, lies on a bed as his daughter, Usha Tiwari, holds him and a priest stands by them (L) at Mmore
Neelam Tiwari, 38, peels lychees for her father Kishore Pandey, 82, inside Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Vmore
Kishore Pandey, 82, lies on a bed next to Hindu holy book, the Ramayana, at Mukti Bhawan (Salvation House) in more
Kishore Pandey, 82, lies on a bed as his daughter Neelam Tiwari folds a cloth at Mukti Bhavan (Salvation Housemore
Bhairav Nath Shukla (L), manager of Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House), sits during morning prayers as a priest wamore
Bhairav Nath Shukla, manager of Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House), recites during morning prayers in Varanasi, inmore
Munna Kuvar, 105, lies on a bed as she is comforted by relatives at Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasimore
Relatives of Munna Kuvar, 105, sit inside her room at Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, in the northmore
Bhogla Devi, 97, is comforted by her grandson Divyesh Tiwari as she cries in pain at Mukti Bhavan (Salvation Hmore
Children of Mukti Bhavan employees play cricket inside its premises in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state more
A priest lights a lamp as another blows a conch shell inside a shrine during evening prayers at Mukti Bhavan (more
A priest rings a bell as he prays inside an office at Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, in the northmore
A man plays the harmonium as others chant during evening prayers at Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasimore
A Hindu priest rests after attending evening prayers at Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, in the normore
A relative of a patron walks out of Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state omore
Bhairav Nath Shukla, manager of Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House), looks through the records inside his office inmore
Relatives of patrons listen to priests as they chant during evening prayers at the Mukti Bhavan (Salvation Houmore
Munna Kuvar, 105, lies on a bed at Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state ofmore
An empty room is seen at Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pramore
A relative (L) of Champa Devi, 88, sits next to her body, minutes after her death at Mukti Bhavan (Salvation Hmore
Devki Rai, 49, lies next to the body of her mother Champa Devi, minutes after her death at the Mukti Bhavan (Smore
A body is carried through a street to the banks of the river Ganges in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state more
A man poses for a photograph with the body of a deceased relative prior to cremation on the banks of river Ganmore
Relatives immerse a body in the river Ganges prior to cremation in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Umore
A body is left to dry prior to cremation on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi, in the northern Indian statmore
A man places wood on a funeral pyre at a cremation on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi, in the northern Imore
People watch as pyres burn at a cremation ground on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi, in the northern Indmore
Hindu devotees travel past holy ghats on the banks of the river Ganges in Varanasi, in the northern Indian stamore
