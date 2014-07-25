版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 25日 星期五 20:40 BJT

Ramadan - breaking my fast

Patema Youssef, 22, an Uighur woman, holds a dish of Xinjiang noodles as she poses for a photograph at her home in Shanghai July 15, 2014. During Ramadan, the ninth and holiest month in the Islamic calendar, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking during daylight hours. REUTERS/Aly Song

A dish of Xinjiang noodles is seen at Patema Youssef 's home in Shanghai July 15, 2014. Reuters photographers took a series of portraits of Muslims observing Ramadan in different countries around the world, and asked them what food they liked to eat when breaking their daily fast. REUTERS/Aly Song

Hussain Hawi Warid, 55, holds a tray of dolma, a traditional Iraqi meal of vegetables and vine leaves stuffed with meat, rice and tomatoes, as he poses for a photograph in Baghdad, July 7, 2014. Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, will be celebrated at the beginning of next week. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Dolma, a traditional Iraqi dish of vegetables and vine leaves stuffed with meat, rice and tomatoes, which Hussain Hawi Warid, 55, likes to break his fast with is seen in Baghdad, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Mevlida Mrgic, 66, poses for a photograph as she holds a plate of dolma, a traditional dish of stuffed vegetables, in the central Bosnian town of Zenica July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Dolma, a traditional dish of stuffed vegetables, and other food are laid out on a table at Mevlida Mrgic's home in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Mohammad Kabir, 64, holds a bowl of shorba, an Afghan soup made from beef or lamb, which is served with bread and potatoes as he poses for a photograph in Kabul, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

The food with which Mohammad Kabir will break his fast is laid out in Kabul, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Srikandi Hakim, 69, holds a plate of brongkos, a Javanese dish made from oxtail, tofu, and red bean, as she poses for a photograph in Jakarta, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Brongkos, a Javanese dish made from oxtail, tofu, and red beans, which is usually eaten with crackers and rice is seen at Srikandi Hakim's house in Jakarta, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Hamed Mahmoud, 30, holds grilled fish as he poses for a photograph in Alexandria, Egypt, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Grilled fish, which Hamed Mahmoud bought to break his fast, is seen in Alexandria, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Sara Naqvi, 36, holds a plate of her favourite Iftar meal, puri-cholea, deep fried bread and spicy chickpeas, as she waits to break her fast in New Delhi, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sara Navqi's favourite Iftar meal of puri-chole, deep fried bread and spicy chickpeas is seen in New Delhi, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Zelfira Mansurova, a Tatar woman, holds a jerked goose as she poses for a photograph near her house in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A jerked goose is seen at Zelfira Mansurova's house in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

