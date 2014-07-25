Ramadan - breaking my fast
Patema Youssef, 22, an Uighur woman, holds a dish of Xinjiang noodles as she poses for a photograph at her hommore
A dish of Xinjiang noodles is seen at Patema Youssef 's home in Shanghai July 15, 2014. Reuters photographers more
Hussain Hawi Warid, 55, holds a tray of dolma, a traditional Iraqi meal of vegetables and vine leaves stuffed more
Dolma, a traditional Iraqi dish of vegetables and vine leaves stuffed with meat, rice and tomatoes, which Hussmore
Mevlida Mrgic, 66, poses for a photograph as she holds a plate of dolma, a traditional dish of stuffed vegetabmore
Dolma, a traditional dish of stuffed vegetables, and other food are laid out on a table at Mevlida Mrgic's hommore
Mohammad Kabir, 64, holds a bowl of shorba, an Afghan soup made from beef or lamb, which is served with bread more
The food with which Mohammad Kabir will break his fast is laid out in Kabul, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismore
Srikandi Hakim, 69, holds a plate of brongkos, a Javanese dish made from oxtail, tofu, and red bean, as she pomore
Brongkos, a Javanese dish made from oxtail, tofu, and red beans, which is usually eaten with crackers and ricemore
Hamed Mahmoud, 30, holds grilled fish as he poses for a photograph in Alexandria, Egypt, July 9, 2014. REUTERSmore
Grilled fish, which Hamed Mahmoud bought to break his fast, is seen in Alexandria, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaamore
Sara Naqvi, 36, holds a plate of her favourite Iftar meal, puri-cholea, deep fried bread and spicy chickpeas, more
Sara Navqi's favourite Iftar meal of puri-chole, deep fried bread and spicy chickpeas is seen in New Delhi, Jumore
Zelfira Mansurova, a Tatar woman, holds a jerked goose as she poses for a photograph near her house in Russia'more
A jerked goose is seen at Zelfira Mansurova's house in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 10, 2014. Rmore
