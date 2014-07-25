版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 26日 星期六 00:10 BJT

Russia's Navy Day

Russian warships fire during a naval parade rehearsal in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, July 25, 2014. Russia will mark Navy Day on July 27. REUTERS/Stringer

Russian warships fire during a naval parade rehearsal in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, July 25, 2014. Russia will mark Navy Day on July 27. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian amphibious vehicles move during a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Russian amphibious vehicles move during a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Russian servicemen perform during a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Russian servicemen perform during a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Performers take part in a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Performers take part in a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Russian warships are seen during a naval parade rehearsal in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Russian warships are seen during a naval parade rehearsal in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian sailors march during a naval parade rehearsal in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Russian sailors march during a naval parade rehearsal in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian servicemen perform during a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, July 25, 2014. The banner reads "Polite people!" REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Russian servicemen perform during a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, July 25, 2014. The banner reads "Polite people!" REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A Russian warship fires during a naval parade rehearsal in the Crimean port of Sevastopol July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Russian warship fires during a naval parade rehearsal in the Crimean port of Sevastopol July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Russian sailor stands onboard a warship during a naval parade rehearsal in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Russian sailor stands onboard a warship during a naval parade rehearsal in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Russian sailor watches amphibious vehicles move during a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

A Russian sailor watches amphibious vehicles move during a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A Russian warship fires during a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

A Russian warship fires during a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Russian servicemen perform during a naval parade rehearsal in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Russian servicemen perform during a naval parade rehearsal in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian amphibious vehicles move during a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Russian amphibious vehicles move during a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A Russian sailor takes part in a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

A Russian sailor takes part in a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
