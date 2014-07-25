Russia's Navy Day
Russian warships fire during a naval parade rehearsal in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, July 25, 2014. Russiamore
Russian amphibious vehicles move during a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, July more
Russian servicemen perform during a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, July 25, 20more
Performers take part in a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, July 25, 2014. REUTEmore
Russian warships are seen during a naval parade rehearsal in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, July 25, 2014. REmore
Russian sailors march during a naval parade rehearsal in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, July 25, 2014. REUTEmore
Russian servicemen perform during a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, July 25, 20more
A Russian warship fires during a naval parade rehearsal in the Crimean port of Sevastopol July 25, 2014. REUTmore
A Russian sailor stands onboard a warship during a naval parade rehearsal in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, Jmore
A Russian sailor watches amphibious vehicles move during a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vmore
A Russian warship fires during a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, July 25, 2014.more
Russian servicemen perform during a naval parade rehearsal in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, July 25, 2014. Rmore
Russian amphibious vehicles move during a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, July more
A Russian sailor takes part in a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok July 25, 2014. more
下一个
A royal childhood
Some of the toys, gifts and mementos that belonged to young British princes and princesses.
Protests over Gaza
Protests around the world over Israel's Gaza offensive.
Ramadan - breaking my fast
Portraits of Muslims observing Ramadan and the food they like to eat when breaking their daily fast.
Waiting to die at Salvation House
The city of Varanasi, on the banks of the River Ganges, is Hinduism's holiest city and many Hindus believe that dying there and having their remains scattered...
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.