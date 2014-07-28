版本:
中国
Festival of Eid

Indonesian Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers on the beach at Parangkusumo beach, near Yogyakarta July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

2014年 7月 29日 星期二
Children ride on a swing during Eid al-Fitr in the port city of Sidon, southern Lebanon July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Children ride on a swing during Eid al-Fitr in the port city of Sidon, southern Lebanon July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A boy watches a remote-controlled camera fly above during a prayer session on Eid al-Fitr at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A boy watches a remote-controlled camera fly above during a prayer session on Eid al-Fitr at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A man performs a traditional dance in celebration after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A man performs a traditional dance in celebration after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Muslims sit on a small boat as row in between traditional Indonesian ships on their way to attend prayers on Eid al-Fitr at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Muslims sit on a small boat as row in between traditional Indonesian ships on their way to attend prayers on Eid al-Fitr at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Free food is prepared for distribution to people who have gathered for a morning prayer session on Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Thailand's southern Yala province July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Free food is prepared for distribution to people who have gathered for a morning prayer session on Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Thailand's southern Yala province July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
A man carries balloons for sale before a prayer session on Eid al-Fitr at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A man carries balloons for sale before a prayer session on Eid al-Fitr at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A girl plays on a whirl during Eid al-Fitr in Kabul July 28, 2014. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A girl plays on a whirl during Eid al-Fitr in Kabul July 28, 2014. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A man kisses his son as their family waits for morning prayers to begin, during the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, inside a parked car at a public park in Manila July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A man kisses his son as their family waits for morning prayers to begin, during the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, inside a parked car at a public park in Manila July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Children play in celebration after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Children play in celebration after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Muslim women ask each other for forgiveness after a prayer session on Eid-al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kuala Lumpur July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Muslim women ask each other for forgiveness after a prayer session on Eid-al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kuala Lumpur July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A Palestinian woman and a girl carry flowers to a family grave on Eid al-Fitr at a cemetery in Gaza City July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian woman and a girl carry flowers to a family grave on Eid al-Fitr at a cemetery in Gaza City July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An Afghan man prays after the morning prayers on Eid-al-Fitr outside the Shah-e Doh Shamshira mosque in Kabul July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man prays after the morning prayers on Eid-al-Fitr outside the Shah-e Doh Shamshira mosque in Kabul July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Sunni worshipers exchange greetings after Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan at a Sunni mosque in Baghdad July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Sunni worshipers exchange greetings after Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan at a Sunni mosque in Baghdad July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Muslims pray during Eid al-Fitr at a mosque in Palmeraie, in the Ivorian capital Abidjan, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Muslims pray during Eid al-Fitr at a mosque in Palmeraie, in the Ivorian capital Abidjan, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Palestinian refugees perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Palestinian refugees perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An overcrowded passenger boat navigates through Buriganga River as people watch from a bridge in Dhaka July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

An overcrowded passenger boat navigates through Buriganga River as people watch from a bridge in Dhaka July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Afghan men make special sweets at a traditional factory during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in preparation for Eid al-Fitr in Kabul July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan men make special sweets at a traditional factory during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in preparation for Eid al-Fitr in Kabul July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A woman carrying her baby shops at a Hari Raya bazaar ahead of Eid al-Fitr in Singapore, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A woman carrying her baby shops at a Hari Raya bazaar ahead of Eid al-Fitr in Singapore, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Dolma, a traditional dish of stuffed vegetables, and other food are laid out on a table at Mevlida Mrgic's home in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Dolma, a traditional dish of stuffed vegetables, and other food are laid out on a table at Mevlida Mrgic's home in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐