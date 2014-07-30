Coal Mining In The Punjab
Miner Mohammad Ismail, 25, digs in a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. Workers amore
Hills which contain coal are seen in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. Employed by private comore
Donkeys stand at the entrance of a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. The coalmine imore
Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, sits at the coal face to observe the process of coal mining, undergroumore
Zamurud Khan breaks coal at a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A miner wipes sweat from his forehead inside a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014.more
Miners take a break to drink water inside a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REmore
Miners pose for a photograph at the coal face inside a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 20more
A miner covered in coal dust sits inside a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/more
Samiullah (R), who says he is 14-years-old, breaks coal inside a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, Apmore
A miner with a donkey makes his way through the low and narrow tunnel leading out of a coal mine in Choa Saidamore
A miner unloads coal as he stands in a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERmore
A miner loads coal onto a truck outside a mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Smore
A truck drives past a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, carries water for his uncle's bath at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shahmore
A miner washes after finishing his shift at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. more
Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, prepares tea after finishing work at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, more
A miner cooks Pashtun roti (bread) after finishing his shift at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab provinmore
Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, washes dishes at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, Maymore
A miner performs afternoon prayers at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/more
Miners watch TV in a room at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farimore
Miners rest in their rooms at the end of the day at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 2more
A miner plays cricket in the evening at a coal field in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, May 5, 2014. REUTERmore
Samiullah, who says he is 14-years-old, watches the other miners play cricket at a coal field in Choa Saidan Smore
