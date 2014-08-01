Florida's quirky mailboxes
A mailbox in the shape of a manatee stands along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida more
A mailbox in the shape of a fire truck is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Marathon in Florimore
A mailbox in the shape of a house with a veranda and a parking lot is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lowermore
A mailbox in the shape of a fish is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, Jmore
A mailbox in the shape of a manatee decorated with American flags and lipstick is seen along the highway US-1 more
A mailbox in the shape of a church is seen outside a chapel along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key more
A man poses for a photograph as he puts a letter into a manatee-shaped mailbox in front of his home along the more
A mailbox in the shape of a truck is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, more
A mailbox in the shape of a dolphin is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Floridamore
A mailbox in the shape of a shark is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, more
Models of an adult and baby manatee hold a mailbox along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in more
A mailbox in the shape of a dog is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, Jumore
A mailbox in the shape of a house stands on top of model dolphins along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys neamore
A mailbox in the shape of a turtle is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Islamorada in Floridamore
Three mailboxes are seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, July 10, 2014. REmore
A mailbox decorated with a model fish is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florimore
A mailbox decorated with a model cat is seen along the highway US-1 near Islamorada in Florida, July 11, 2014.more
A mailbox with a thatched roof is seen along the highway US-1 in the Lower Keys near Key Largo in Florida, Julmore
