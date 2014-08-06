North Korea's supreme factory leader
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory, in this undated photo rmore
Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean Peoplemore
Kim Jong Un looks at shoes during his visit to the Wonsan Shoe Factory in this undated photo released by Koreamore
Kim Jong Un walks during a trip to give field guidance to the Pyongyang Weak-current Apparatus Factory, in thimore
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army in this undated photmore
Kim Jong Un speaks with an official during a group photo session on a visit to the Sinhung Machine Factory in more
Kim Jong Un aims a rifle at the Sporting Bullet Factory which was built in February 1996 on the direct initiatmore
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during his visit to the Chollima Tile Factory in this undated photo releasmore
Kim Jong Un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central Newsmore
Kim Jong Un visits a pig factory of the 549th unit of the Korean People's Army at an undisclosed location in tmore
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during a visit to the Jangjagang Machine Tool Plant in this photo released bymore
Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this undated photo released bymore
Kim Jong Un visits the Seong-cheon River Fishnet Factory and Plastic Factory in this undated photo released bymore
Kim Jong Un visits the May 11 Factory in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency August 11, more
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in this undated pmore
Kim Jong Un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory, in this photo released bmore
Kim Jong Un visits the Kangdong Precision Machine Plant in this undated photo released by Korean Central News more
Kim Jong Un visits a foodstuff processing factory under the Korean People's Army Unit 534 at an undisclosed lomore
Kim Jong Un visits Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm and Taedonggang Combined Fruit Processing Factory together more
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the November 2 Factory of the Korean People's Army in this undated photmore
