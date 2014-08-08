Faded Olympic stadiums of Athens
The sun shines above the Agora structure at the Athens 2004 Olympic Complex in Athens July 27, 2014. Ten yearsmore
A podium is seen inside the marble Panathinaikon stadium in Athens July 29, 2014. The Panathinaikon stadium wamore
A vandalized phone booth is seen at the Athens 2004 Olympic Complex in Athens July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Bemore
A woman jogs past the Velodrome at the Athens 2004 Olympic Complex in Athens July 27, 2014. Just days before tmore
Floodlights stand at the abandoned stadium which hosted the hockey competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic more
Broken seats are seen at the abandoned baseball stadium at the Hellenikon Olympic complex in Athens July 16, 2more
Blocks of marble inscribed with the names of cities that have hosted the modern Olympic Games are seen inside more
The abandoned stadium which hosted the hockey competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the more
The abandoned stadium which hosted the hockey competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at the more
The abandoned stadium which hosted the softball competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen at thmore
A scoreboard is seen amid weeds at the abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted the respective commore
The abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is more
The stands are seen at the abandoned Olympic Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre at the Hellenikon complex in Athensmore
Standing water is seen at the abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athmore
Posters with the logo of the Athens 2004 Olympic Games are seen inside a hall at the Olympic sailing center, wmore
The abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is more
A broken clock is seen at the abandoned Canoe and Kayak Slalom Centre which hosted competitions during the Athmore
Garbage floats in a deserted swimming pool at the Olympic Village in Thrakomakedones, north of Athens July 25,more
A view of the deserted swimming pool at the Olympic Village is seen in the town of Thrakomakedones, north of Amore
A view of the blocked entrance to the Olympic Village in the town of Thrakomakedones, north of Athens, July 25more
A taxi drives by fading Olympic rings which mark the Olympic Traffic Lane on an avenue leading to the Athens 2more
The rowing center which hosted the competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is seen in the town of Schmore
A general view of the former International Broadcasting Centre (IBC) for the Athens 2004 Olympics, which is nomore
The mascots of the Athens 2004 Olympics are seen on a wall at the Olympic Village in the town of Thrakomakedonmore
An auxiliary pitch at an abandoned stadium, which hosted the beach volleyball competition during the Athens 20more
The abandoned stadium which hosted the beach volleyball competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games is semore
Athletes are reflected on a building as they practice at a rowing center, which hosted the competition during more
Athletes practice at the rowing center which hosted the competition during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games at thmore
