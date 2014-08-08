Hungry Ghost Festival
Women paint paper replicas of soldier's hats for the Hungry Ghost Festival, or Vu Lan Festival, at Dong Ho vilmore
Children pray during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2014. According to Taoist and Buddhismore
A man lights joss sticks during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Olmore
A monk throws coins to worshipers for good luck during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 201more
People pray during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A man looks at a list of donors for a Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival ceremony in Hong Kong August 8, 2014. REUTmore
Women make paper replicas of cars to be sold for the Vu Lan Festival at Dong Ho village, outside Hanoi August more
A man transports paper replicas of various items to be sold for the Vu Lan Festival out of Dong Ho village, oumore
A woman packs paper replicas of flat-screen televisions to be sold for the Vu Lan Festival at Dong Ho village,more
A performer walks past a traditional Chinese opera stage built next to the construction site in a public housimore
A child decorates food offerings at the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Hmore
A man looks a furnace burning joss paper money during the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong August 8,more
A woman burns incense sticks during the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrmore
A actor smiles before a performance during the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong August 8, 2014. REUTmore
A soccer ball is seen outside a makeshift theater during the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong Augustmore
People light joss sticks during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harrimore
Children look at food and incense offered during the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong August 8, 2014more
A woman makes paper replicas of houses to be sold for the Vu Lan Festival at Dong Ho village, outside Hanoi Aumore
A man burns joss paper money next to food and incense on a street during the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival in more
A monk leads prayers during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
