Walls of water
Visitors run away as waves caused by a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangmore
Visitors run away as waves caused by a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangmore
Huge waves crash on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, January 28,more
Visitors run away from waves from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in more
People struggle as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River in Haining, Zhemore
A woman watches giant waves crashing on the seafront by Brighton pier in southern England, December 15, 2011.Rmore
A man dodges tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 21, 20more
Large waves hit the lighthouse and harbour at high tide at Newhaven in Sussex, southern England, February 15, more
A man stands with his bicycle as waves from Manila Bay brought about by Typhoon Saola, splash on him on a floomore
Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, under the inmore
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, more
Visitors take pictures of tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, Chimore
Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-wmore
A boy holds on to the concrete bank as rough waves crash along the coast of Manila Bay brought by Super Typhoomore
Waves crash against the coastal wall in the village of Carnlough as high tides and strong winds cause some flomore
A woman watches waves triggered by typhoon Morakot batter the shore in Wenling, Zhejiang Province, China, Augumore
Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, more
A surfer rides a wave during the Arnette Punta Galea Big Wave World Tour in Punta Galea in Getxo, Spain, Januamore
A man looks back at a surging wave as Typhoon Trami approaches China, in Wenling, Zhejiang province, August 21more
下一个
The Emir of Kano
The Emirate of Kano is part of the Sokoto Caliphate, one of the great Islamic empires that dotted the Sahel, profiting from caravan routes connecting Africa's...
Operation Lone Star
Originally a preparedness exercise, Operation Lone Star now helps treat patients along Texas' Mexico border, regardless of status.
Russian convoy heads to Ukraine
A Russian convoy approaches eastern Ukraine.
Hungry Ghost Festival
Believers in Asia offer food and incense to keep the spirits of the dead happy and bring good luck.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.