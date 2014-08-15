The Emir of Kano
The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II poses for a photograph at the palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. Lamore
A griot plays a horned instrument at the emir's palace during Ramadan in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. The Emmore
Griots play music at the emir's palace during Ramadan in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Visitors wait to greet the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II at the emir's palace during Ramadan in Kano, Nigermore
The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II receives visitors before saying a prayer for them at the emir's palace inmore
Visitors pray while greeting the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II at the emir's palace during Ramadan in Kano,more
Servants speak to each other in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jomore
A servant poses for a photograph in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERmore
A crier in the royal court poses for a photograph in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, Julymore
An official at Kaduna's Grand Mosque talks on his mobile phone in Kaduna, Nigeria, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joe more
A volunteer poses for a photograph at the Grand Mosque after a daily Ramadan Tafsir session in Kaduna, Nigeriamore
Men sit after a Ramadan Tafsir session led by Sheik Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi (not pictured) at the Grand Mosmore
Professor Umar Muhammad Labdo, dean of humanities at Northwest University, poses for a photograph in his officmore
Women attend an Islamic school in Kaduna, Nigeria, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Lawal Sule Abdullahi, a Sharia upper court judge, poses for a photograph in his home in Zaria, Nigeria, July 1more
A wooden door with carvings is seen in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUmore
The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II rides a horse with his bodyguards by his side from the Grand Mosque to thmore
People cheer as the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II passes in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nigmore
The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II rides a horse with his bodyguards by his side from the Grand Mosque to thmore
People watch as the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II passes, in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nimore
Wall paintings are seen in the Emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II listens to religious figures reciting a Hadith chapter at the Emir's palamore
Religious authorities Gwani Hadi (R) and Sheikh Dr. Qaribullah Nasir Kabara (C), leader of the Qadiriyya movemmore
The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II receives visitors before saying a prayer for them at the Emir's palace inmore
A servant, cast in yellow light, stands in the courtyard of the emir's palace in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014.more
Men listen to religious figures reading the Koran during an evening Ramadan tafsir at the Emir's palace in Kanmore
The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II listens to religious figures read the Koran during an evening Ramadan Tafmore
A tricycle driver rides past a graffiti at the entrance to the old city in Zaria, Nigeria, July 17, 2014. REUTmore
A snake charmer releases a snake inside the Emir of Zaria's palace in Zaria, Nigeria, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jmore
Men stand outside the Emir of Zaria's palace in Zaria, Nigeria, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Palace official Malam Bogobiri sits on a rug inside the Emir of Zaria's palace in Zaria, Nigeria, July 17, 201more
A police officer talks on his phone outside the Emir of Zaria's palace in Zaria, Nigeria, July 17, 2014. REUTEmore
People walk outside the Emir of Zaria's palace in Zaria, Nigeria, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
