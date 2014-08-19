Celebrating Krishna
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hmore
An Indian artist dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna takes part in a play during celebrations to mark Janmashtami femore
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during celebrations to mark the Hindumore
Devotees tumble as they try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during celebrations ofmore
Devotees pray before forming a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during celebrations to mark tmore
An Indian artist showers flower petals on another artist dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna, as they take part in amore
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hmore
A Hindu priest with a tika on his forehead sits near the Krishna Temple to offer prayers during the Krishna Jamore
Students spin an idol of Hindu Lord Krishna during celebrations marking the Janmashtami festival inside a schomore
Students dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna and his consort Radha offer school prayers inside their classroom durinmore
A child dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna attends a fancy dress competition at a temple during celebrations beforemore
An Indian artist dressed as Radha, the consort of Hindu Krishna, takes part in a play during celebrations to mmore
A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami more
A Hindu priest sits near the Krishna Temple to offer prayers during the Krishna Janmasthami festival in Lalitpmore
Indian artists rest backstage before taking part in a play during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival inmore
Students hold an idol of Hindu Lord Krishna during the celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival inside a schomore
A tricycle rider transports a mural of Hindu Lord Krishna and his consort Radha ahead of the Janmashtami festimore
An Indian artist dressed as Hindu Lord Vishnu, whose incarnation is Lord Krishna, takes part in a play during more
