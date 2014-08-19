版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 8月 19日 星期二 20:35 BJT

Japan's pachinko parlours

Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. Japan's once-booming pachinko industry, grappling with a greying customer base and the threat of new competition from casinos, is adopting a softer touch and smoke-free zones to lure a new generation of players, particularly women. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. Japan's once-booming pachinmore

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. Japan's once-booming pachinko industry, grappling with a greying customer base and the threat of new competition from casinos, is adopting a softer touch and smoke-free zones to lure a new generation of players, particularly women. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
1 / 26
A Dynam Pachinko parlour is seen at dusk in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. Pachinko, a modified version of pinball, is a fading national obsession, with about 12,000 parlours nation-wide and one in thirteen people playing the game. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A Dynam Pachinko parlour is seen at dusk in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. Pachinko, a modified versionmore

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
A Dynam Pachinko parlour is seen at dusk in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. Pachinko, a modified version of pinball, is a fading national obsession, with about 12,000 parlours nation-wide and one in thirteen people playing the game. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
2 / 26
People are seen through windows at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. But that figure is declining as the population shrinks and younger people prefer games on their mobile phones. REUTERS/Issei Kato

People are seen through windows at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. But that more

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
People are seen through windows at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. But that figure is declining as the population shrinks and younger people prefer games on their mobile phones. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
3 / 26
Visitors play Pachinko at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors play Pachinko at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
Visitors play Pachinko at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
4 / 26
A visitor (R) collects prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A visitor (R) collects prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014more

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
A visitor (R) collects prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
5 / 26
Visitors (C) queue up to collect prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors (C) queue up to collect prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo Augumore

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
Visitors (C) queue up to collect prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
6 / 26
A sign indicating prohibited behaviour is displayed at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A sign indicating prohibited behaviour is displayed at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo Junemore

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
A sign indicating prohibited behaviour is displayed at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
7 / 26
A worker builds a rack which will house pachinko machines during construction work for the opening of a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A worker builds a rack which will house pachinko machines during construction work for the opening of a pachinmore

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
A worker builds a rack which will house pachinko machines during construction work for the opening of a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
8 / 26
Workers check electrical cables to be used for security cameras during construction work for the opening of a Pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Workers check electrical cables to be used for security cameras during construction work for the opening of a more

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
Workers check electrical cables to be used for security cameras during construction work for the opening of a Pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
9 / 26
A worker checks a ceiling during construction work for the opening of a Pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A worker checks a ceiling during construction work for the opening of a Pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tmore

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
A worker checks a ceiling during construction work for the opening of a Pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
10 / 26
Workers carry pachinko machines out of a truck in preparation for the opening of a hall at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Workers carry pachinko machines out of a truck in preparation for the opening of a hall at a pachinko parlour more

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
Workers carry pachinko machines out of a truck in preparation for the opening of a hall at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
11 / 26
Silver balls are seen in a truck during the installation of pachinko machines in preparation for the opening of a hall at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Silver balls are seen in a truck during the installation of pachinko machines in preparation for the opening omore

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
Silver balls are seen in a truck during the installation of pachinko machines in preparation for the opening of a hall at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
12 / 26
A Dynam employee pushes a pachinko machine during its installation at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A Dynam employee pushes a pachinko machine during its installation at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tmore

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
A Dynam employee pushes a pachinko machine during its installation at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
13 / 26
Dynam employees are seen during the installation of pachinko machines, ahead of the opening of the hall in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Dynam employees are seen during the installation of pachinko machines, ahead of the opening of the hall in Fukmore

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
Dynam employees are seen during the installation of pachinko machines, ahead of the opening of the hall in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
14 / 26
A worker holds silver pachinko balls at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A worker holds silver pachinko balls at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ismore

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
A worker holds silver pachinko balls at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
15 / 26
Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour inmore

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
16 / 26
Dynam employees check their if hairstyles are in accordance with regulations, as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Dynam employees check their if hairstyles are in accordance with regulations, as they receive customer-care trmore

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
Dynam employees check their if hairstyles are in accordance with regulations, as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
17 / 26
Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour inmore

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
18 / 26
Dynam employees say a greeting message as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Dynam employees say a greeting message as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of thmore

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
Dynam employees say a greeting message as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
19 / 26
Dynam employees bow in a prescribed way as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Dynam employees bow in a prescribed way as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of tmore

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
Dynam employees bow in a prescribed way as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
20 / 26
People wait outside a pachinko parlour as a person dressed as Dynam's official mascot, Morisuke, tries to attract visitors in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

People wait outside a pachinko parlour as a person dressed as Dynam's official mascot, Morisuke, tries to attrmore

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
People wait outside a pachinko parlour as a person dressed as Dynam's official mascot, Morisuke, tries to attract visitors in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
21 / 26
Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
22 / 26
A visitor plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A visitor plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kamore

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
A visitor plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
23 / 26
A woman plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A woman plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
A woman plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
24 / 26
Silver balls bounce through a pachinko machine at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Silver balls bounce through a pachinko machine at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, more

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
Silver balls bounce through a pachinko machine at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
25 / 26
A combination photo shows pachinko machines at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A combination photo shows pachinko machines at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 201more

2014年 8月 19日 星期二
A combination photo shows pachinko machines at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
26 / 26
重播
下一图片集
Far from home

Far from home

下一个

Far from home

Far from home

Iraq's Yazidis seek refuge from Islamic State militants.

2014年 8月 16日
Prayers in Gaza

Prayers in Gaza

Muslim faithful continue their prayers amid the rubble in Gaza.

2014年 8月 16日
Walls of water

Walls of water

Mother Nature puts on a show with these giant waves.

2014年 8月 15日
The Emir of Kano

The Emir of Kano

The Emirate of Kano is part of the Sokoto Caliphate, one of the great Islamic empires that dotted the Sahel, profiting from caravan routes connecting Africa's...

2014年 8月 15日

精选图集

Yemen�s latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen�s latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐