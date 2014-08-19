Japan's pachinko parlours
Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. Japan's once-booming pachinmore
A Dynam Pachinko parlour is seen at dusk in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. Pachinko, a modified versionmore
People are seen through windows at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. But that more
Visitors play Pachinko at a Dynam pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A visitor (R) collects prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo August 4, 2014more
Visitors (C) queue up to collect prizes at a counter at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Honjo, north of Tokyo Augumore
A sign indicating prohibited behaviour is displayed at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo Junemore
A worker builds a rack which will house pachinko machines during construction work for the opening of a pachinmore
Workers check electrical cables to be used for security cameras during construction work for the opening of a more
A worker checks a ceiling during construction work for the opening of a Pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tmore
Workers carry pachinko machines out of a truck in preparation for the opening of a hall at a pachinko parlour more
Silver balls are seen in a truck during the installation of pachinko machines in preparation for the opening omore
A Dynam employee pushes a pachinko machine during its installation at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tmore
Dynam employees are seen during the installation of pachinko machines, ahead of the opening of the hall in Fukmore
A worker holds silver pachinko balls at a pachinko parlour in Fukaya, north of Tokyo July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ismore
Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour inmore
Dynam employees check their if hairstyles are in accordance with regulations, as they receive customer-care trmore
Dynam employees receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of the company's pachinko parlour inmore
Dynam employees say a greeting message as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of thmore
Dynam employees bow in a prescribed way as they receive customer-care training ahead of the grand opening of tmore
People wait outside a pachinko parlour as a person dressed as Dynam's official mascot, Morisuke, tries to attrmore
Visitors play at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A visitor plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kamore
A woman plays pachinko at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Silver balls bounce through a pachinko machine at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, more
A combination photo shows pachinko machines at Dynam's pachinko parlour in Fuefuki, west of Tokyo June 19, 201more
