版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 8月 20日 星期三 20:41 BJT

Rights for Times Square mascots

A woman dressed as Minnie Mouse speaks during a rally in support of organizing costumed characters in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman dressed as Minnie Mouse speaks during a rally in support of organizing costumed characters in New Yorkmore

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
A woman dressed as Minnie Mouse speaks during a rally in support of organizing costumed characters in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 10
A man dressed as the Statue of Liberty holds a placard during a rally of Costumed Characters in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man dressed as the Statue of Liberty holds a placard during a rally of Costumed Characters in New York's Timmore

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
A man dressed as the Statue of Liberty holds a placard during a rally of Costumed Characters in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
2 / 10
Lucia Gomez of La Fuente, a not-for-profit organization that brings together organized labor, speaks on behalf of Costumed Characters during a rally in support of organizing in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Lucia Gomez of La Fuente, a not-for-profit organization that brings together organized labor, speaks on behalfmore

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
Lucia Gomez of La Fuente, a not-for-profit organization that brings together organized labor, speaks on behalf of Costumed Characters during a rally in support of organizing in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 10
A woman dressed as the Sesame Street character Cookie Monster looks out from under her costume following a rally in support of organizing costumed characters in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman dressed as the Sesame Street character Cookie Monster looks out from under her costume following a ralmore

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
A woman dressed as the Sesame Street character Cookie Monster looks out from under her costume following a rally in support of organizing costumed characters in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 10
A man signs a petition in solidarity with Costumed Characters during a rally in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man signs a petition in solidarity with Costumed Characters during a rally in New York's Times Square Augustmore

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
A man signs a petition in solidarity with Costumed Characters during a rally in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 10
A person dressed in an Elmo costume stands in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A person dressed in an Elmo costume stands in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lumore

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
A person dressed in an Elmo costume stands in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 10
A person dressed in a Cookie Monster costume stands with a boy in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A person dressed in a Cookie Monster costume stands with a boy in the Times Square region of New York August 1more

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
A person dressed in a Cookie Monster costume stands with a boy in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 10
People dressed in costumes pose for a photograph with a family in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People dressed in costumes pose for a photograph with a family in the Times Square region of New York August 1more

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
People dressed in costumes pose for a photograph with a family in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 10
A person dressed in a Spiderman costume stands with children in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A person dressed in a Spiderman costume stands with children in the Times Square region of New York August 11,more

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
A person dressed in a Spiderman costume stands with children in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 10
People dressed in costumes pose with women in Times Square, New York July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People dressed in costumes pose with women in Times Square, New York July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2014年 8月 20日 星期三
People dressed in costumes pose with women in Times Square, New York July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Celebrating Krishna

Celebrating Krishna

下一个

Celebrating Krishna

Celebrating Krishna

Hindus celebrate Janmashtami, which marks the birthday of the god Krishna.

2014年 8月 19日
Japan's pachinko parlours

Japan's pachinko parlours

Japan's once-booming pachinko industry, grappling with the threat of new competition from casinos, is adopting a softer touch to lure a new generation of...

2014年 8月 19日
Far from home

Far from home

Iraq's Yazidis seek refuge from Islamic State militants.

2014年 8月 16日
Prayers in Gaza

Prayers in Gaza

Muslim faithful continue their prayers amid the rubble in Gaza.

2014年 8月 16日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐