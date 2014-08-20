On vacation
U.S. President Barack Obama cycles with his daughter Malia during their family vacation at Martha's Vineyard imore
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha, visit a seafood market in Cascais, during a holimore
Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture as he fishes in the Krasnoyarsk territory in the Siberiamore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer walk during their Easter holiday at the southernmore
U.S. President Barack Obama putts alongside first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Sasha during a round more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel enters a swimming pool of the Aphrodite thermal baths at the southern Italian more
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin swims in a lake in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTmore
U.S. President Barack Obama and his daughters Sasha and Malia (2nd L) walk with friends during their visit to more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha take a drink by a beach during their holiday on tmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer walk on a beach during their Easter holiday at tmore
U.S. President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia (2nd L) eat "shave ice" with family friends outside of Islamore
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha sit with tourists as they stop for a drink by a bmore
U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Sasha take a tour of St Andrews Bay more
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERSmore
President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle walk along a trail with their daughters Sasha (L) and Malia on Camore
