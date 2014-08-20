版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 8月 21日 星期四 03:05 BJT

On vacation

U.S. President Barack Obama cycles with his daughter Malia during their family vacation at Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama cycles with his daughter Malia during their family vacation at Martha's Vineyard imore

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
U.S. President Barack Obama cycles with his daughter Malia during their family vacation at Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 15
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha, visit a seafood market in Cascais, during a holiday in Portugal August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Francisco Leong/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha, visit a seafood market in Cascais, during a holimore

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha, visit a seafood market in Cascais, during a holiday in Portugal August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Francisco Leong/Pool
Close
2 / 15
Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture as he fishes in the Krasnoyarsk territory in the Siberian Federal District, Russia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture as he fishes in the Krasnoyarsk territory in the Siberiamore

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Russia's President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture as he fishes in the Krasnoyarsk territory in the Siberian Federal District, Russia, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
3 / 15
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer walk during their Easter holiday at the southern Italian island of Ischia April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer walk during their Easter holiday at the southernmore

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer walk during their Easter holiday at the southern Italian island of Ischia April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Close
4 / 15
U.S. President Barack Obama putts alongside first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Sasha during a round of putt putt golf at Pirate's Island Golf in Panama City Beach, Florida August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. President Barack Obama putts alongside first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Sasha during a round more

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
U.S. President Barack Obama putts alongside first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Sasha during a round of putt putt golf at Pirate's Island Golf in Panama City Beach, Florida August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
5 / 15
German Chancellor Angela Merkel enters a swimming pool of the Aphrodite thermal baths at the southern Italian island of Ischia March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

German Chancellor Angela Merkel enters a swimming pool of the Aphrodite thermal baths at the southern Italian more

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
German Chancellor Angela Merkel enters a swimming pool of the Aphrodite thermal baths at the southern Italian island of Ischia March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Close
6 / 15
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin swims in a lake in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin swims in a lake in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTmore

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin swims in a lake in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Close
7 / 15
U.S. President Barack Obama and his daughters Sasha and Malia (2nd L) walk with friends during their visit to Sea Life Park in Waimanalo, Hawaii, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. President Barack Obama and his daughters Sasha and Malia (2nd L) walk with friends during their visit to more

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
U.S. President Barack Obama and his daughters Sasha and Malia (2nd L) walk with friends during their visit to Sea Life Park in Waimanalo, Hawaii, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
8 / 15
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha take a drink by a beach during their holiday on the Spanish Balearic island of Ibiza May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha take a drink by a beach during their holiday on tmore

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha take a drink by a beach during their holiday on the Spanish Balearic island of Ibiza May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool
Close
9 / 15
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer walk on a beach during their Easter holiday at the southern Italian island of Ischia April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer walk on a beach during their Easter holiday at tmore

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer walk on a beach during their Easter holiday at the southern Italian island of Ischia April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Close
10 / 15
U.S. President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia (2nd L) eat "shave ice" with family friends outside of Island Snow while they are on Christmas vacation in Kailua, Hawaii December 27, 2010. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

U.S. President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia (2nd L) eat "shave ice" with family friends outside of Islamore

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
U.S. President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia (2nd L) eat "shave ice" with family friends outside of Island Snow while they are on Christmas vacation in Kailua, Hawaii December 27, 2010. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Close
11 / 15
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha sit with tourists as they stop for a drink by a beach during their holiday on the Spanish Canary island of Lanzarote April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha sit with tourists as they stop for a drink by a bmore

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha sit with tourists as they stop for a drink by a beach during their holiday on the Spanish Canary island of Lanzarote April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Pool
Close
12 / 15
U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Sasha take a tour of St Andrews Bay aboard the boat "Bay Point Lady" near Panama City Beach, Florida, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Sasha take a tour of St Andrews Bay more

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Sasha take a tour of St Andrews Bay aboard the boat "Bay Point Lady" near Panama City Beach, Florida, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
13 / 15
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERSmore

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Close
14 / 15
President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle walk along a trail with their daughters Sasha (L) and Malia on Cadillac Mountain in Bar Harbor, Maine, July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle walk along a trail with their daughters Sasha (L) and Malia on Camore

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle walk along a trail with their daughters Sasha (L) and Malia on Cadillac Mountain in Bar Harbor, Maine, July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Water power

Water power

下一个

Water power

Water power

Construction continues on a hydropower dam near the border between Switzerland and France.

2014年 8月 20日
Rights for Times Square mascots

Rights for Times Square mascots

Costumed characters who pose for photos in Times Square seek to form an organized labor association.

2014年 8月 20日
Celebrating Krishna

Celebrating Krishna

Hindus celebrate Janmashtami, which marks the birthday of the god Krishna.

2014年 8月 19日
Japan's pachinko parlours

Japan's pachinko parlours

Japan's once-booming pachinko industry, grappling with the threat of new competition from casinos, is adopting a softer touch to lure a new generation of...

2014年 8月 19日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐