Chinchilla rescue
A rescued chinchilla looks out from his new home at the San Diego Humane Society in Oceanside, California aftemore
Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, looks at cages at a chinchilla farm after he financmore
A rescued Chinchilla is checked by a veterinarian at the San Diego Humane Society in Oceanside, California aftmore
Humane Society workers carry chinchillas to a waiting vehicle after Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpmore
Humane Society workers move cages as Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, tours a chinchmore
A rescued chinchilla is held by a veterinarian at the San Diego Humane Society in Oceanside, California after more
A rescued chinchilla is checked by veterinarians at the San Diego Humane Society in Oceanside, California aftemore
Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, arrives to view a chinchilla farm after he financedmore
A chinchilla waits in its new cage after Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, financed tmore
Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, smiles while visiting a chinchilla farm after he fimore
A rescued chinchilla looks out from his new home at the San Diego Humane Society in Oceanside, California aftemore
Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, arrives to view a chinchilla farm after he financedmore
下一个
Wearing a veil in Britain
Many young Muslim women living in Britain chose to wear a headscarf despite figures showing rising violence against visibly identifiable Muslims.
On vacation
Leaders enjoy some downtime as they take a break from running the world.
Water power
Construction continues on a hydropower dam near the border between Switzerland and France.
Rights for Times Square mascots
Costumed characters who pose for photos in Times Square seek to form an organized labor association.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.