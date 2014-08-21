版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 8月 21日 星期四 20:17 BJT

Wearing a veil in Britain

Brenda gets her eyes tested in east London March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Brenda gets her eyes tested in east London March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Brenda gets her eyes tested in east London March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
1 / 15
Sundas' grandmother, Bashir (L) wishes her luck before her Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. Sundas started wearing a headscarf at the age of 18. She faced a lot of opposition, particularly from her mother, who doesn't cover her head and didn't like her strict interpretation of Islam. Sundas says, "I was determined to wear it nonetheless as I had a conviction in my heart that I wanted to please God instead of people. I don't have such a strict interpretation of covering now, instead I focus more on modesty and moderate covering." REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sundas' grandmother, Bashir (L) wishes her luck before her Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstomore

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Sundas' grandmother, Bashir (L) wishes her luck before her Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. Sundas started wearing a headscarf at the age of 18. She faced a lot of opposition, particularly from her mother, who doesn't cover her head and didn't like her strict interpretation of Islam. Sundas says, "I was determined to wear it nonetheless as I had a conviction in my heart that I wanted to please God instead of people. I don't have such a strict interpretation of covering now, instead I focus more on modesty and moderate covering." REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
2 / 15
Sundas wears a Pakistani wedding veil ahead of her traditional Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sundas wears a Pakistani wedding veil ahead of her traditional Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamore

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Sundas wears a Pakistani wedding veil ahead of her traditional Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
3 / 15
Shanza takes photographs during her sister's traditional Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. Shanza and her sister Sundas both faced a lot of opposition to their wearing a veil, particularly from their mother, who doesn't cover her head and didn't like this strict interpretation of Islam. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Shanza takes photographs during her sister's traditional Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow,more

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Shanza takes photographs during her sister's traditional Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. Shanza and her sister Sundas both faced a lot of opposition to their wearing a veil, particularly from their mother, who doesn't cover her head and didn't like this strict interpretation of Islam. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
4 / 15
Sundas, her mother Naheed (C), and sister Shanza (R), pose for a photograph after an interview with Reuters, at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sundas, her mother Naheed (C), and sister Shanza (R), pose for a photograph after an interview with Reuters, amore

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Sundas, her mother Naheed (C), and sister Shanza (R), pose for a photograph after an interview with Reuters, at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
5 / 15
Brenda talks while her daughters eat ice cream in Westfield, east London October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Brenda talks while her daughters eat ice cream in Westfield, east London October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harrmore

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Brenda talks while her daughters eat ice cream in Westfield, east London October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
6 / 15
Youth worker Sumreen, 18, teaches children a nasheed or Islamic religious song, at a Islamic youth centre in Leyton, east London November 17, 2013. Sumreen first decided to wear the headscarf after a driver shouted racist abuse at her. She said "I'm going to stand out whatever I do, so I might as well wear the headscarf." REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Youth worker Sumreen, 18, teaches children a nasheed or Islamic religious song, at a Islamic youth centre in Lmore

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Youth worker Sumreen, 18, teaches children a nasheed or Islamic religious song, at a Islamic youth centre in Leyton, east London November 17, 2013. Sumreen first decided to wear the headscarf after a driver shouted racist abuse at her. She said "I'm going to stand out whatever I do, so I might as well wear the headscarf." REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
7 / 15
Sanaa, 10, and her sister Israa, 7, get ready for Islamic Saturday school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. Sanaa wears the hijab on Saturday mornings when she attends an Islamic school and occasionally wears the hijab for school. Dalila, Sanaa's mother, says "she may start to wear the headscarf every day next year. Sanaa will decide for herself when she's ready to wear it." REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sanaa, 10, and her sister Israa, 7, get ready for Islamic Saturday school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2more

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Sanaa, 10, and her sister Israa, 7, get ready for Islamic Saturday school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. Sanaa wears the hijab on Saturday mornings when she attends an Islamic school and occasionally wears the hijab for school. Dalila, Sanaa's mother, says "she may start to wear the headscarf every day next year. Sanaa will decide for herself when she's ready to wear it." REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
8 / 15
Sanaa, 10, puts on her hijab as she gets ready for Islamic Saturday school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sanaa, 10, puts on her hijab as she gets ready for Islamic Saturday school in Leyton, east London November 9, more

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Sanaa, 10, puts on her hijab as she gets ready for Islamic Saturday school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
9 / 15
Sanaa, 10, and her sister Israa, 7, get ready for Islamic school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sanaa, 10, and her sister Israa, 7, get ready for Islamic school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. REUTmore

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Sanaa, 10, and her sister Israa, 7, get ready for Islamic school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
10 / 15
Ameera, 12, waits to go ice skating in east London March 8, 2014. Ameera first wore the hijab as part of her primary school uniform. She started to wear it full time age 9 because most of her friends wore the hijab. Her mother would tell her "You don't have to wear it. You're still young!" She loves to wear the hijab and has as many as 60 or 70 different scarves. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Ameera, 12, waits to go ice skating in east London March 8, 2014. Ameera first wore the hijab as part of her pmore

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Ameera, 12, waits to go ice skating in east London March 8, 2014. Ameera first wore the hijab as part of her primary school uniform. She started to wear it full time age 9 because most of her friends wore the hijab. Her mother would tell her "You don't have to wear it. You're still young!" She loves to wear the hijab and has as many as 60 or 70 different scarves. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
11 / 15
Ameera, 12, ice skates in east London March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Ameera, 12, ice skates in east London March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Ameera, 12, ice skates in east London March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
12 / 15
Madiha, 12, and Afsha, 11, pose for a picture outside London Mosque in west London November 1, 2013. Madiha and Afsha started to wear the hijab around the age of 8. They wear the hijab for religious observance, modesty and to protect themselves. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Madiha, 12, and Afsha, 11, pose for a picture outside London Mosque in west London November 1, 2013. Madiha anmore

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Madiha, 12, and Afsha, 11, pose for a picture outside London Mosque in west London November 1, 2013. Madiha and Afsha started to wear the hijab around the age of 8. They wear the hijab for religious observance, modesty and to protect themselves. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
13 / 15
Yasmin (L), 16, pushes Hana (C), 16, on a swing after finishing a GCSE exam near their school in Hackney, east London June 6, 2013. Hana started wearing her headscarf full time aged 12. She was already wearing it at school and her family supported her so it was easy for her to make the decision. She says if felt like nothing had changed except her relationship with God. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Yasmin (L), 16, pushes Hana (C), 16, on a swing after finishing a GCSE exam near their school in Hackney, eastmore

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Yasmin (L), 16, pushes Hana (C), 16, on a swing after finishing a GCSE exam near their school in Hackney, east London June 6, 2013. Hana started wearing her headscarf full time aged 12. She was already wearing it at school and her family supported her so it was easy for her to make the decision. She says if felt like nothing had changed except her relationship with God. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
14 / 15
Yasmin (2nd L), 16, Hana (C), 16, and their friends walk in the park after finishing a GCSE exam near their school in Hackney, east London June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Yasmin (2nd L), 16, Hana (C), 16, and their friends walk in the park after finishing a GCSE exam near their scmore

2014年 8月 21日 星期四
Yasmin (2nd L), 16, Hana (C), 16, and their friends walk in the park after finishing a GCSE exam near their school in Hackney, east London June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
On vacation

On vacation

下一个

On vacation

On vacation

Leaders enjoy some downtime as they take a break from running the world.

2014年 8月 21日
Water power

Water power

Construction continues on a hydropower dam near the border between Switzerland and France.

2014年 8月 20日
Rights for Times Square mascots

Rights for Times Square mascots

Costumed characters who pose for photos in Times Square seek to form an organized labor association.

2014年 8月 20日
Celebrating Krishna

Celebrating Krishna

Hindus celebrate Janmashtami, which marks the birthday of the god Krishna.

2014年 8月 19日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐