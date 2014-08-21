Wearing a veil in Britain
Brenda gets her eyes tested in east London March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Sundas' grandmother, Bashir (L) wishes her luck before her Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstomore
Sundas wears a Pakistani wedding veil ahead of her traditional Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamore
Shanza takes photographs during her sister's traditional Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow,more
Sundas, her mother Naheed (C), and sister Shanza (R), pose for a photograph after an interview with Reuters, amore
Brenda talks while her daughters eat ice cream in Westfield, east London October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harrmore
Youth worker Sumreen, 18, teaches children a nasheed or Islamic religious song, at a Islamic youth centre in Lmore
Sanaa, 10, and her sister Israa, 7, get ready for Islamic Saturday school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2more
Sanaa, 10, puts on her hijab as she gets ready for Islamic Saturday school in Leyton, east London November 9, more
Sanaa, 10, and her sister Israa, 7, get ready for Islamic school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. REUTmore
Ameera, 12, waits to go ice skating in east London March 8, 2014. Ameera first wore the hijab as part of her pmore
Ameera, 12, ice skates in east London March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Madiha, 12, and Afsha, 11, pose for a picture outside London Mosque in west London November 1, 2013. Madiha anmore
Yasmin (L), 16, pushes Hana (C), 16, on a swing after finishing a GCSE exam near their school in Hackney, eastmore
Yasmin (2nd L), 16, Hana (C), 16, and their friends walk in the park after finishing a GCSE exam near their scmore
