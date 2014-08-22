36 days on display
Chinese artist Zhou Jie and her boyfriend Lian Xi hug each other to sleep on an unfinished iron wire bed, one more
Chinese artist Zhou Jie looks at her friend who is taking a "selfie" on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of Zhmore
Marks are seen on Chinese artist Zhou Jie's arm after taking a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her more
Chinese artist Zhou Jie hugs her pet dog Dan Dan, which visited her, at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing Aumore
Chinese artist Zhou Jie rests at the edge of a window on the second floor of Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijimore
Chinese artist Zhou Jie takes a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after lunch asmore
Chinese artist Zhou Jie ponders on which food items to select for her lunch which were prepared at Beijing Artmore
Chinese artist Zhou Jie tries to wrap herself with a bath towel after a day's work at Beijing Art Now Gallery,more
People look at Chinese artist Zhou Jie's unfinished iron wire bed as she works on an iron wire sculpture of a more
Chinese artist Zhou Jie's boyfriend Lian Xi checks her eyes for remnants of cut iron wire after her day's workmore
Chinese artist Zhou Jie works on an iron wire sculpture that depicts a pet dog at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in more
Chinese artist Zhou Jie holds up her mobile phone to get stronger wireless network signal as she tries to uplomore
Chinese artist Zhou Jie lies under an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, as she tries to look atmore
Chinese artist Zhou Jie climbs onto an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, to take a nap aftmore
Chinese artist Zhou Jie hugs her boyfriend Lian Xi next to an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures,more
Chinese artist Zhou Jie and her boyfriend Lian Xi hug as they sleep on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of hermore
A visitor walks past a poster depicting Chinese artist Zhou Jie lying naked on an unfinished iron wire bed, onmore
Chinese artist Zhou Jie changes to her pajamas next to an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, aftmore
Chinese artist Zhou Jie takes a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after lunch atmore
Chinese artist Zhou Jie takes a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after lunch atmore
下一个
WWI - Reliving the past
United by a fascination with military history and a fondness for dressing up, groups get together to re-create aspects of life during the First World War.
Indonesia election protests
Supporters of a losing presidential candidate protest over what they say was mass voter fraud.
Chinchilla rescue
Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, buys a chinchilla farm to help save the animals.
Wearing a veil in Britain
Many young Muslim women living in Britain chose to wear a headscarf despite figures showing rising violence against visibly identifiable Muslims.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.