WWI - Reliving the past
Custom silicone technician Corin Watts, portraying a Lance Corporal in the Kings Royal Rifle Corps, part of thmore
Factory landlord Lawrence Taylor (L), portraying a Colour Sergeant from the King's Royal Rifle Corps, part of more
Factory landlord Lawrence Taylor poses in the factory he rents to Enfield Speciality Doors in Enfield, north Lmore
Custom silicone technician Corin Watts works on a prosthetic partial hand at the London Prosthetic Centre in Kmore
Theatre nurse Ciaran Dukes (C) portraying a Captain in the Royal Army Medical Corps marches with other re-enacmore
Theatre nurse Ciaran Dukes poses for a photograph in his scrubs in Bromley, southeast London, June 23, 2014. Rmore
Carpenter Richard Helad, portraying a Lance Corporal of the Queen's Own Royal West Kent Living History Group, more
Carpenter Richard Helad adjusts a door in a new apartment constructed by Berkeley Homes in Hackney, northeast more
Freight train driver Chris Bingham (R), portraying a private, from the Queen's Own Royal West Kent Living Histmore
Freight train driver Chris Bingham poses for a photograph at the Hoo Junction Marshalling Yard near Gravesend more
Heavy goods vehicle driver Philip Francis (3rd L), portraying a private from the 16th Lancers, rides his horsemore
Heavy goods vehicle driver Philip Francis poses for a photograph at the Geoff Greenfield yard in Upper Beedingmore
Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Peter Austridge (L), portraying a Corporal in the 4th Battalion Royal more
Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Peter Austridge of the Enfield Borough Police poses whilst on patrol omore
Senior construction manager Paul Barker (3rd R) portrays a Corporal in the Kings Royal Rifle Corps with the Rimore
Senior construction manager Paul Barker poses on site during an office renovation project in the Canary Wharf more
City of Westminster Environmental Health officer Steve Neville (R) portrays a rifleman in the Kings Royal Riflmore
City of Westminster Environmental Health officer Steve Neville poses at a London Westminster air quality monitmore
