Homemade Lamborghini
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of a Lamborghini Diablo on a highway during a test drive in Beijing, August more
The engine of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo is pictured outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lmore
A dog walks past a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on more
Wang Yu stands next to a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, more
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo on a street during a test drive in Beijing, August 21,more
Wang Yu stands next to a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, more
A worker checks the engine of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he prepares it for a test drive at amore
Li Lintao sits in a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he and Wang Yu (not pictured) prepare for a testmore
The interior of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo is pictured outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Limore
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo during a test drive outside a garage on the outskirts more
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo next to a police car (L) on a highway during a test drmore
A man looks on as Wang Yu (C) drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo out of a garage on the outskirtsmore
A worker rolls a tire in front of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he works at a garage rented by Wmore
Wang Yu (L) and Li Lintao work on a replica of T-Rex motorcycle at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, Augusmore
A glove is seen on a tire after being assembled onto a replica of T-rex motorcycle by Wang Yu and Li Lintao atmore
精选图集
