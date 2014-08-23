版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 8月 23日 星期六 09:15 BJT

Homemade Lamborghini

Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of a Lamborghini Diablo on a highway during a test drive in Beijing, August 21, 2014. Chinese race car enthusiasts Wang Yu and Li Lintao, both in their 30s, have finished designing and making two replicas of the Lamborghini Diablo, which can reach the top speed of 310km/h, and are currently working on a replica of the T-Rex motorcycle. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of a Lamborghini Diablo on a highway during a test drive in Beijing, August more

2014年 8月 23日 星期六
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of a Lamborghini Diablo on a highway during a test drive in Beijing, August 21, 2014. Chinese race car enthusiasts Wang Yu and Li Lintao, both in their 30s, have finished designing and making two replicas of the Lamborghini Diablo, which can reach the top speed of 310km/h, and are currently working on a replica of the T-Rex motorcycle. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
1 / 15
The engine of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo is pictured outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. They spent approximately 5 million yuan (around $811,899 U.S.) to buy parts and hire workers, and about 6 years to assemble them with the knowledge they gained from studying mechanology for nearly a decade abroad. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

The engine of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo is pictured outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lmore

2014年 8月 23日 星期六
The engine of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo is pictured outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. They spent approximately 5 million yuan (around $811,899 U.S.) to buy parts and hire workers, and about 6 years to assemble them with the knowledge they gained from studying mechanology for nearly a decade abroad. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
2 / 15
A dog walks past a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. Wang and Li went popular after showing their first handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo at the Beijing International Automobile Exhibition in 2012, and sold their second Lamborghini replica to Alibaba as a collection. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A dog walks past a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on more

2014年 8月 23日 星期六
A dog walks past a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. Wang and Li went popular after showing their first handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo at the Beijing International Automobile Exhibition in 2012, and sold their second Lamborghini replica to Alibaba as a collection. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
3 / 15
Wang Yu stands next to a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wang Yu stands next to a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, more

2014年 8月 23日 星期六
Wang Yu stands next to a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
4 / 15
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo on a street during a test drive in Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo on a street during a test drive in Beijing, August 21,more

2014年 8月 23日 星期六
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo on a street during a test drive in Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
5 / 15
Wang Yu stands next to a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wang Yu stands next to a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, more

2014年 8月 23日 星期六
Wang Yu stands next to a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
6 / 15
A worker checks the engine of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he prepares it for a test drive at a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A worker checks the engine of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he prepares it for a test drive at amore

2014年 8月 23日 星期六
A worker checks the engine of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he prepares it for a test drive at a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
7 / 15
Li Lintao sits in a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he and Wang Yu (not pictured) prepare for a test drive at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Li Lintao sits in a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he and Wang Yu (not pictured) prepare for a testmore

2014年 8月 23日 星期六
Li Lintao sits in a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he and Wang Yu (not pictured) prepare for a test drive at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
8 / 15
The interior of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo is pictured outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

The interior of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo is pictured outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Limore

2014年 8月 23日 星期六
The interior of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo is pictured outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
9 / 15
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo during a test drive outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo during a test drive outside a garage on the outskirts more

2014年 8月 23日 星期六
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo during a test drive outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
10 / 15
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo next to a police car (L) on a highway during a test drive in Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo next to a police car (L) on a highway during a test drmore

2014年 8月 23日 星期六
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo next to a police car (L) on a highway during a test drive in Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
11 / 15
A man looks on as Wang Yu (C) drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo out of a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A man looks on as Wang Yu (C) drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo out of a garage on the outskirtsmore

2014年 8月 23日 星期六
A man looks on as Wang Yu (C) drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo out of a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
12 / 15
A worker rolls a tire in front of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he works at a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A worker rolls a tire in front of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he works at a garage rented by Wmore

2014年 8月 23日 星期六
A worker rolls a tire in front of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he works at a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
13 / 15
Wang Yu (L) and Li Lintao work on a replica of T-Rex motorcycle at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wang Yu (L) and Li Lintao work on a replica of T-Rex motorcycle at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, Augusmore

2014年 8月 23日 星期六
Wang Yu (L) and Li Lintao work on a replica of T-Rex motorcycle at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
14 / 15
A glove is seen on a tire after being assembled onto a replica of T-rex motorcycle by Wang Yu and Li Lintao at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A glove is seen on a tire after being assembled onto a replica of T-rex motorcycle by Wang Yu and Li Lintao atmore

2014年 8月 23日 星期六
A glove is seen on a tire after being assembled onto a replica of T-rex motorcycle by Wang Yu and Li Lintao at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
36 days on display

36 days on display

下一个

36 days on display

36 days on display

A Chinese artist plans to live inside an art gallery for 36 days with limited food while sleeping on an iron wire bed.

2014年 8月 22日
WWI - Reliving the past

WWI - Reliving the past

United by a fascination with military history and a fondness for dressing up, groups get together to re-create aspects of life during the First World War.

2014年 8月 22日
Indonesia election protests

Indonesia election protests

Supporters of a losing presidential candidate protest over what they say was mass voter fraud.

2014年 8月 22日
Chinchilla rescue

Chinchilla rescue

Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, buys a chinchilla farm to help save the animals.

2014年 8月 21日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐