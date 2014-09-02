Flying flags in Northern Ireland
The Irish Tricolor flies from a gravestone in Milltown cemetery, West Belfast August 18, 2014. The tricolor ismore
A flag bearing the emblem of the Special Air Services (SAS) flies in the Loyalist Tigers Bay area of North Belmore
The Jolly Roger flies from a house in the Loyalist Ballymacash estate on the outskirts of the city of Lisburn more
The flag of Cuba flies in the Nationalist Bogside area of Londonderry August 19, 2014. Republicans have strongmore
The U.S. flag is painted on a wall in the Loyalist lower Shankill estate in West Belfast August 18, 2014. REUTmore
The Palestinian flag flies from a tower block in the Republican New Lodge area of Belfast August 18, 2014. Themore
The flag of Israel flies in the Loyalist interface area of Twaddell Avenue in North Belfast August 19, 2014. Lmore
A flag bearing the emblem of the Parachute Regiment flies in the Loyalist Tigers Bay area of North Belfast Augmore
A flag bearing a crown emblem and the name of Holland flies in the Loyalist interface area of Twaddell Avenue more
A German anti-fascist flag flies from a house in the Nationalist Bogside area of Londonderry August 19, 2014. more
A flag comprising of various elements including the Ulster Banner and the Star of David flies on the interfacemore
A Loyalist flag bearing the words "No Surrender" and consisting of the flags that make up the Union flag fliesmore
A flag supporting the 32 County Sovereignty Movement, which is a dissident republican group, flies in the Natimore
The Ulster Banner flies in the city of Lisburn August 18, 2014. It has become a symbol of Ulster loyalism and more
The Starry Plough flag is etched onto a gravestone near the Republican plot in Milltown cemetery, West Belfastmore
A flag commemorating the First World War flies in the city of Lisburn August 18, 2014. It is only flown in Promore
Various flags are displayed for sale outside a shop on Loyalist Shankill road in West Belfast August 18, 2014.more
A black flag in memory of the ten dead people who went on a hunger strike in 1981, flies in the Republican Balmore
The Ulster Banner hangs at a window on Shankill road in West Belfast August 18, 2014. It has become a symbol omore
A Royal Irish Regiment Flag flies in the Loyalist lower Shankill estate in West Belfast August 19, 2014. The Rmore
A flag representing the Basque Country, situated in northern Spain flies in the nationalist Bogside area of Lomore
A flag bearing the image of Che Guevara hangs from a shop on the Nationalist Falls road in West Belfast Augustmore
The Union flag flies on the Shankill Road area of West Belfast August 19, 2014. Protestants from this area flymore
下一个
Hong Kong democracy protests
Protesters take to the streets after the rejection of their demands for the free election of the city's next leader.
Homemade Lamborghini
Two Chinese car enthusiasts spend ten years and $800,000 building a replica Lamborghini Diablo.
36 days on display
A Chinese artist plans to live inside an art gallery for 36 days with limited food while sleeping on an iron wire bed.
WWI - Reliving the past
United by a fascination with military history and a fondness for dressing up, groups get together to re-create aspects of life during the First World War.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.