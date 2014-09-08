Festival for Ganesh

Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the more

Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

