Supermoon rising

A full moon, also a harvest moon, rises past thunder clouds near Encinitas, California September 8, 2014. REUmore
A full moon rises over the Bosphorus bridge in Istanbul September 8, 2014. The September full moon, also knownmore
The supermoon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 11, 2014. REUmore
A full moon, also a harvest moon, rises over a horse pasture in Halton Hills, Ontario outside Toronto, Septembmore
A supermoon rises over the dome of the Metropolitan Cathedral in Monterrey, Mexico August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Damore
A view of statues of a man and a boy, a monument dedicated to forest rangers, as the supermoon sets over the hmore
A supermoon rises while a couple takes a photo in Monterrey, Mexico August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Fireworks explode in front of the supermoon to celebrate the feast of its patron saint outside the town of Mosmore
Sydney resident Virginia Maddock watches the supermoon rise off the beach-side suburb of Wanda, Australia Augumore
The supermoon rises behind the cathedral in Mdina, Malta August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A supermoon is seen over downtown Bangkok, Thailand August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The supermoon is seen behind a Ferris wheel in Tokyo August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The supermoon rises over the Mediterranean sea at Cabopino beach in southern Spain, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Pmore
A supermoon rises over Tower Bridge in London August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A supermoon rises behind Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon, South Korea August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A supermoon is pictured behind a tree as it rises in Brasilia, Brazil August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelinmore
The supermoon is seen over the Rainbow Bridge in Tokyo August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A supermoon rises behind the roof of the Sydney Opera House August 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
