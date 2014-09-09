版本:
Supermoon rising

A full moon, also a harvest moon, rises past thunder clouds near Encinitas, California September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A full moon, also a harvest moon, rises past thunder clouds near Encinitas, California September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A full moon rises over the Bosphorus bridge in Istanbul September 8, 2014. The September full moon, also known as the Harvest Moon, is the last of this summer's three supermoons, and the final one of the year. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A full moon rises over the Bosphorus bridge in Istanbul September 8, 2014. The September full moon, also known as the Harvest Moon, is the last of this summer's three supermoons, and the final one of the year. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
The supermoon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The supermoon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A full moon, also a harvest moon, rises over a horse pasture in Halton Hills, Ontario outside Toronto, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

A full moon, also a harvest moon, rises over a horse pasture in Halton Hills, Ontario outside Toronto, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
A supermoon rises over the dome of the Metropolitan Cathedral in Monterrey, Mexico August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A supermoon rises over the dome of the Metropolitan Cathedral in Monterrey, Mexico August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A view of statues of a man and a boy, a monument dedicated to forest rangers, as the supermoon sets over the horizon at dawn at the Sierra de las Nieves (Mountain range of Snows) nature park and biosphere reserve between El Burgo and Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A view of statues of a man and a boy, a monument dedicated to forest rangers, as the supermoon sets over the horizon at dawn at the Sierra de las Nieves (Mountain range of Snows) nature park and biosphere reserve between El Burgo and Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A supermoon rises while a couple takes a photo in Monterrey, Mexico August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A supermoon rises while a couple takes a photo in Monterrey, Mexico August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Fireworks explode in front of the supermoon to celebrate the feast of its patron saint outside the town of Mosta, Malta August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Fireworks explode in front of the supermoon to celebrate the feast of its patron saint outside the town of Mosta, Malta August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Sydney resident Virginia Maddock watches the supermoon rise off the beach-side suburb of Wanda, Australia August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Sydney resident Virginia Maddock watches the supermoon rise off the beach-side suburb of Wanda, Australia August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The supermoon rises behind the cathedral in Mdina, Malta August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The supermoon rises behind the cathedral in Mdina, Malta August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A supermoon is seen over downtown Bangkok, Thailand August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A supermoon is seen over downtown Bangkok, Thailand August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The supermoon is seen behind a Ferris wheel in Tokyo August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The supermoon is seen behind a Ferris wheel in Tokyo August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The supermoon rises over the Mediterranean sea at Cabopino beach in southern Spain, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

The supermoon rises over the Mediterranean sea at Cabopino beach in southern Spain, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A supermoon rises over Tower Bridge in London August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A supermoon rises over Tower Bridge in London August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A supermoon rises behind Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon, South Korea August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A supermoon rises behind Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon, South Korea August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A supermoon is pictured behind a tree as it rises in Brasilia, Brazil August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A supermoon is pictured behind a tree as it rises in Brasilia, Brazil August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The supermoon is seen over the Rainbow Bridge in Tokyo August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The supermoon is seen over the Rainbow Bridge in Tokyo August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A supermoon rises behind the roof of the Sydney Opera House August 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A supermoon rises behind the roof of the Sydney Opera House August 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
