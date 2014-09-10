Refighting The Great War

British history enthusiast portraying German 'Feldwebelleutnant' officer Fritz Brandt leads members of the Sturmabteilungbrandt group during the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, which took place a century ago, at Chauconin-Neufmontiers, Eastern Paris September 6, 2014. Dozens of volunteers dressed in French and German military uniforms recreated the battle from two trenches dug out by local residents to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

