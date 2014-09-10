Refighting The Great War
British history enthusiast portraying German 'Feldwebelleutnant' officer Fritz Brandt leads members of the Stumore
A local resident portraying a French WWI soldier attends the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, whmore
Local residents portraying French WWI soldiers attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, whichmore
British history enthusiasts portraying German pionier Karl Volker and 'Feldwebelleutnant' officer Fritz Brandtmore
Crosses and French helmets are seen in a mock cemetery as part of the re-enactment of the First Battle of the more
History enthusiasts Hermann Holtermann from Koblenz and Michael Freeman from Beccles of the Infantrie Regimentmore
Local residents portraying French soldiers of a cavalry regiment ride horses during the re-enactment of the Fimore
British history enthusiast portraying German pionier Karl Volker of the Sturmabteilungbrandt group is arrestedmore
British history enthusiasts Adrian Inman from Leeds and Rob Horne from Whitley Bay, members of the Infantrie Rmore
Local residents and members of "Histoire et Collection" World War One historical association attend the re-enamore
German history enthusiasts of World War One historical associations "Darstellungsgruppe Suddeutsches Militar 1more
Local residents portraying French WWI soldiers attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, whichmore
British and German history enthusiasts portraying German WWI soldiers attend the re-enactment of the First Batmore
Local residents portraying French WWI soldiers attend the re-enactment of the First Battle of the Marne, whichmore
British history enthusiasts portraying German 'Feldwebelleutnant' officer Fritz Brandt and Axel Wolf lead membmore
History enthusiasts England's Peter Saville from Hitchin and France's Quentin Jacquelinet dressed in German unmore
A German woman wearing a vintage dress walks with a dog past British and German history enthusiasts portrayingmore
Local residents portraying French WWI army uniforms as Poilu and Dominique Rigard wearing a vintage U.S. unifomore
British and German history enthusiasts portraying German soldiers stand in a queue for lunch before the re-enamore
British and German history enthusiasts portraying German soldiers gather with local residents and members of "more
下一个
Earth from space
Stunning views from the International Space Station.
Defending the American way
The "Patriots" are a heavily armed group who patrol the U.S. border with Mexico, trying to deter migrants from crossing the border illegally.
Supermoon rising
A supermoon occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.
Festival for Ganesh
Devotees immerse idols of the Hindu god of prosperity into the water as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
精选图集
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.