Snow in the summer
A jogger runs through the snow at Nose Hill Park during an early year snow fall in Calgary, Alberta, Septembermore
Calgary firefighters move trees that damaged cars, blocked roads and fell on power lines during a summer snow more
A local area resident jumps out of the way of a falling tree branch during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Albmore
Pedestrians wait to cross a street during an early year snow fall in Calgary, Alberta, September 8, 2014. REUTmore
Local area residents clear away fallen tree branches after they collapsed from the weight of the heavy snow dumore
A Calgary firefighter rolls up downed wires at a house during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, Septembmore
A woman hides her face from the blinding snow during an early year snow fall in Calgary, Alberta September 8, more
A truck lies under a fallen tree during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tmore
Captain Freeman of the Calgary Fire Department struggles to clear part of a tree that crashed through the backmore
Kim Burchby tries to save her trees by knocking the heavy snow off them with a hockey stick during a summer snmore
Pedestrians cross a street during an early year snow fall in Calgary, Alberta, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Toddmore
A man sweeps his car off to move it from falling tree limbs during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, Semore
下一个
Refighting The Great War
History enthusiasts recreate the First Battle of the Marne which took place a century ago in France.
Earth from space
Stunning views from the International Space Station.
Defending the American way
The "Patriots" are a heavily armed group who patrol the U.S. border with Mexico, trying to deter migrants from crossing the border illegally.
Supermoon rising
A supermoon occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.
精选图集
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.