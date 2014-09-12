版本:
Independence fever in Scotland

Supporters of Scotland's 'Yes Campaign' applaud as bride-to-be Ruth Cheadle from California holds a 'Yes' banner, as she waits to be married, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Supporters of Scotland's 'Yes Campaign' applaud as bride-to-be Ruth Cheadle from California holds a 'Yes' banner, as she waits to be married, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Members of the group 'English Scots for YES' hold a tea-party near Berwick-upon-Tweed on the border between England and Scotland September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Members of the group 'English Scots for YES' hold a tea-party near Berwick-upon-Tweed on the border between England and Scotland September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A 'NO' campaign poster is displayed in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A 'NO' campaign poster is displayed in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The Leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Ed Miliband, speaks to a gathering of 'NO' voters, in Glasgow September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
The Leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Ed Miliband, speaks to a gathering of 'NO' voters, in Glasgow September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
People's opinions are on display in a comments book at the "Yes" campaign offices in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
People's opinions are on display in a comments book at the "Yes" campaign offices in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
'Yes' campaign activist Lloyd Quinan paints campaign posters in an office in Edinburgh September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
'Yes' campaign activist Lloyd Quinan paints campaign posters in an office in Edinburgh September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A "No" campaign poster is seen in a field after being vandalised by a "Yes" supporter on the outskirts of Edinburgh, Scotland September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A "No" campaign poster is seen in a field after being vandalised by a "Yes" supporter on the outskirts of Edinburgh, Scotland September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Two women are seen at a window on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Two women are seen at a window on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Employees of Gordon diesel services prepare to erect Yes campaign placards on their workshop in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Employees of Gordon diesel services prepare to erect Yes campaign placards on their workshop in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man erects a Scottish Saltire in the garden of his cottage on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A man erects a Scottish Saltire in the garden of his cottage on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A supporter of the "Yes" campaign is led away by a police officer after he tried to disrupt a "No" campaign rally that leader of the Labour party Ed Miliband was to address, in Glasgow, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A supporter of the "Yes" campaign is led away by a police officer after he tried to disrupt a "No" campaign rally that leader of the Labour party Ed Miliband was to address, in Glasgow, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Women prepare placards in the "Yes" campaign offices in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Women prepare placards in the "Yes" campaign offices in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A member of the group 'English Scots for YES' pours a cup of tea near Berwick-upon-Tweed on the border between England and Scotland September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A member of the group 'English Scots for YES' pours a cup of tea near Berwick-upon-Tweed on the border between England and Scotland September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Opposing supporters for the Yes and No campaigns, argue in Edinburgh, Scotland September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
Opposing supporters for the Yes and No campaigns, argue in Edinburgh, Scotland September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
'No Thanks' badges are displayed during campaigning by Alistair Darling, the leader of the campaign to keep Scotland part of the United Kingdom, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
'No Thanks' badges are displayed during campaigning by Alistair Darling, the leader of the campaign to keep Scotland part of the United Kingdom, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A 'YES' campaign sign is seen attached to a lamp post on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A 'YES' campaign sign is seen attached to a lamp post on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A 'YES' campaigner sings in Glasgow, Scotland September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A 'YES' campaigner sings in Glasgow, Scotland September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A 'Yes Campaign' supporter wears a badge and a sticker on their printed jumper, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A 'Yes Campaign' supporter wears a badge and a sticker on their printed jumper, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
'NO' campaign posters are displayed in a window in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
'NO' campaign posters are displayed in a window in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A house displaying a saltire and "yes" banner is seen in front of Stirling Castle, Scotland September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2014年 9月 12日 星期五
A house displaying a saltire and "yes" banner is seen in front of Stirling Castle, Scotland September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
