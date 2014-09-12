Independence fever in Scotland
Supporters of Scotland's 'Yes Campaign' applaud as bride-to-be Ruth Cheadle from California holds a 'Yes' bannmore
Members of the group 'English Scots for YES' hold a tea-party near Berwick-upon-Tweed on the border between Enmore
A 'NO' campaign poster is displayed in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014more
The Leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Ed Miliband, speaks to a gathering of 'NO' voters, in Glasgowmore
People's opinions are on display in a comments book at the "Yes" campaign offices in Stornoway on the Isle of more
'Yes' campaign activist Lloyd Quinan paints campaign posters in an office in Edinburgh September 11, 2014. REUmore
A "No" campaign poster is seen in a field after being vandalised by a "Yes" supporter on the outskirts of Edinmore
Two women are seen at a window on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Chmore
Employees of Gordon diesel services prepare to erect Yes campaign placards on their workshop in Stornoway on tmore
A man erects a Scottish Saltire in the garden of his cottage on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides Septemmore
A supporter of the "Yes" campaign is led away by a police officer after he tried to disrupt a "No" campaign ramore
Women prepare placards in the "Yes" campaign offices in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides Smore
A member of the group 'English Scots for YES' pours a cup of tea near Berwick-upon-Tweed on the border betweenmore
Opposing supporters for the Yes and No campaigns, argue in Edinburgh, Scotland September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Russmore
'No Thanks' badges are displayed during campaigning by Alistair Darling, the leader of the campaign to keep Scmore
A 'YES' campaign sign is seen attached to a lamp post on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 11,more
A 'YES' campaigner sings in Glasgow, Scotland September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A 'Yes Campaign' supporter wears a badge and a sticker on their printed jumper, in Edinburgh, Scotland Septembmore
'NO' campaign posters are displayed in a window in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides Septemmore
A house displaying a saltire and "yes" banner is seen in front of Stirling Castle, Scotland September 10, 2014more
