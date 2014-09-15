版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 15日 星期一 21:20 BJT

Reburying the dead

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. A vulture flies in between rows of crypts at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City March 25, 2013. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove and rebury the bodies. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. A vulture flies in between rows of crypts at the Cemetery General in Guatemala Citymore

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. A vulture flies in between rows of crypts at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City March 25, 2013. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove and rebury the bodies. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
1 / 21
A grave cleaner uses a maul to break the cover of a crypt as a fellow grave cleaner works standing on a ladder during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City January 29, 2014. Any remains that have not been claimed are packed into plastic bags, labeled and stored in mass graves. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner uses a maul to break the cover of a crypt as a fellow grave cleaner works standing on a laddermore

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A grave cleaner uses a maul to break the cover of a crypt as a fellow grave cleaner works standing on a ladder during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City January 29, 2014. Any remains that have not been claimed are packed into plastic bags, labeled and stored in mass graves. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
2 / 21
A grave cleaner crawls inside a crypt during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner crawls inside a crypt during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City Januarmore

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A grave cleaner crawls inside a crypt during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
3 / 21
A grave cleaner holds up a skull during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner holds up a skull during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City May 24, 201more

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A grave cleaner holds up a skull during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
4 / 21
A grave cleaner takes the coffin of a child out of a crypt during exhumation works at the children's section of the Cemetery General in Guatemala City November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner takes the coffin of a child out of a crypt during exhumation works at the children's section omore

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A grave cleaner takes the coffin of a child out of a crypt during exhumation works at the children's section of the Cemetery General in Guatemala City November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
5 / 21
A grave cleaner holds the mummified body of a woman during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. Bodies that have been stored in the upper crypt are exposed to dry and sunny conditions which means they do not decompose and instead become mummified. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner holds the mummified body of a woman during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemamore

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A grave cleaner holds the mummified body of a woman during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. Bodies that have been stored in the upper crypt are exposed to dry and sunny conditions which means they do not decompose and instead become mummified. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
6 / 21
Grave cleaner Harold carries a mummified corpse at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Grave cleaner Harold carries a mummified corpse at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City February 5, 2013. REmore

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
Grave cleaner Harold carries a mummified corpse at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
7 / 21
A grave cleaner carries plastic bags with the remains of exhumed and unclaimed bodies to a mass grave at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner carries plastic bags with the remains of exhumed and unclaimed bodies to a mass grave at the Cmore

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A grave cleaner carries plastic bags with the remains of exhumed and unclaimed bodies to a mass grave at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
8 / 21
Grave cleaner Wicho looks for a bag containing the remains of a body which is being claimed by its family inside a mass grave at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Grave cleaner Wicho looks for a bag containing the remains of a body which is being claimed by its family insimore

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
Grave cleaner Wicho looks for a bag containing the remains of a body which is being claimed by its family inside a mass grave at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
9 / 21
A vulture sits on a tree at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A vulture sits on a tree at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A vulture sits on a tree at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
10 / 21
A grave cleaner breaks the cover of a crypt during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner breaks the cover of a crypt during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City more

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A grave cleaner breaks the cover of a crypt during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
11 / 21
Plastic bags, some bearing identification codes, others the sex and the year of death of the exhumed bodies, hang from the crypts at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Plastic bags, some bearing identification codes, others the sex and the year of death of the exhumed bodies, hmore

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
Plastic bags, some bearing identification codes, others the sex and the year of death of the exhumed bodies, hang from the crypts at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
12 / 21
People look down at a mummified body lying on plastic bags containing the remains of exhumed bodies at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

People look down at a mummified body lying on plastic bags containing the remains of exhumed bodies at the Vermore

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
People look down at a mummified body lying on plastic bags containing the remains of exhumed bodies at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
13 / 21
The mummified body of a woman lies on the floor and next to a wall with the writing "No littering here" during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

The mummified body of a woman lies on the floor and next to a wall with the writing "No littering here" duringmore

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
The mummified body of a woman lies on the floor and next to a wall with the writing "No littering here" during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
14 / 21
The mummified body of a woman sits on the floor during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

The mummified body of a woman sits on the floor during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala Cmore

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
The mummified body of a woman sits on the floor during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
15 / 21
A grave cleaner carries a mummified body towards the mass grave at the Verbena cemetery February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A grave cleaner carries a mummified body towards the mass grave at the Verbena cemetery February 28, 2013. REUmore

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A grave cleaner carries a mummified body towards the mass grave at the Verbena cemetery February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
16 / 21
Grave cleaners place plastic bags with skeletal remains on a forklift next to a mummified body at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Grave cleaners place plastic bags with skeletal remains on a forklift next to a mummified body at the Verbena more

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
Grave cleaners place plastic bags with skeletal remains on a forklift next to a mummified body at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
17 / 21
A worker drives a forklift with discarded coffins as a mummified corpse lies on the back at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A worker drives a forklift with discarded coffins as a mummified corpse lies on the back at the Verbena cemetemore

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A worker drives a forklift with discarded coffins as a mummified corpse lies on the back at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala City February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
18 / 21
Broken and discarded coffins lie on the side of the Cemetery General in Guatemala City February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Broken and discarded coffins lie on the side of the Cemetery General in Guatemala City February 4, 2013. REUTEmore

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
Broken and discarded coffins lie on the side of the Cemetery General in Guatemala City February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
19 / 21
A man sits near a small coffin holding the remains of a family member after they had been exhumed at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man sits near a small coffin holding the remains of a family member after they had been exhumed at the Cemetmore

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A man sits near a small coffin holding the remains of a family member after they had been exhumed at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
20 / 21
A man and a woman touch a small coffin holding the remains of a family member at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man and a woman touch a small coffin holding the remains of a family member at the Cemetery General in Guatemore

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A man and a woman touch a small coffin holding the remains of a family member at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
21 / 21
重播
下一图片集
Independence fever in Scotland

Independence fever in Scotland

下一个

Independence fever in Scotland

Independence fever in Scotland

Polls remain balanced on a knife edge over a referendum on Scottish independence.

2014年 9月 12日
Snow in the summer

Snow in the summer

An unusually early snowstorm dumps as much as 14 inches of snow onto Calgary.

2014年 9月 12日
Refighting The Great War

Refighting The Great War

History enthusiasts recreate the First Battle of the Marne which took place a century ago in France.

2014年 9月 11日
Earth from space

Earth from space

Stunning views from the International Space Station.

2014年 9月 10日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐