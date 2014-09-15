Reburying the dead
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. A vulture flies in between rows of crypts at the Cemetery General in Guatemala Citymore
A grave cleaner uses a maul to break the cover of a crypt as a fellow grave cleaner works standing on a laddermore
A grave cleaner crawls inside a crypt during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City Januarmore
A grave cleaner holds up a skull during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City May 24, 201more
A grave cleaner takes the coffin of a child out of a crypt during exhumation works at the children's section omore
A grave cleaner holds the mummified body of a woman during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemamore
Grave cleaner Harold carries a mummified corpse at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City February 5, 2013. REmore
A grave cleaner carries plastic bags with the remains of exhumed and unclaimed bodies to a mass grave at the Cmore
Grave cleaner Wicho looks for a bag containing the remains of a body which is being claimed by its family insimore
A vulture sits on a tree at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A grave cleaner breaks the cover of a crypt during exhumation works at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City more
Plastic bags, some bearing identification codes, others the sex and the year of death of the exhumed bodies, hmore
People look down at a mummified body lying on plastic bags containing the remains of exhumed bodies at the Vermore
The mummified body of a woman lies on the floor and next to a wall with the writing "No littering here" duringmore
The mummified body of a woman sits on the floor during exhumation works at the Verbena cemetery in Guatemala Cmore
A grave cleaner carries a mummified body towards the mass grave at the Verbena cemetery February 28, 2013. REUmore
Grave cleaners place plastic bags with skeletal remains on a forklift next to a mummified body at the Verbena more
A worker drives a forklift with discarded coffins as a mummified corpse lies on the back at the Verbena cemetemore
Broken and discarded coffins lie on the side of the Cemetery General in Guatemala City February 4, 2013. REUTEmore
A man sits near a small coffin holding the remains of a family member after they had been exhumed at the Cemetmore
A man and a woman touch a small coffin holding the remains of a family member at the Cemetery General in Guatemore
下一个
Independence fever in Scotland
Polls remain balanced on a knife edge over a referendum on Scottish independence.
Snow in the summer
An unusually early snowstorm dumps as much as 14 inches of snow onto Calgary.
Refighting The Great War
History enthusiasts recreate the First Battle of the Marne which took place a century ago in France.
Earth from space
Stunning views from the International Space Station.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.