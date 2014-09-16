Scotland: independence or union

Corporate Affairs Manager Samantha Bartholomew, 36, poses in her living room in London September 12, 2014. Bartholomew said "I'm incredibly proud to be Scottish. I think Scotland is an amazing country with a very strong national identity and I think by being part of the union it gets the best of both worlds. Therefore I think Scotland should vote no. That comes with the caveat that if I was currently living in Scotland and had a vote, it would be a very difficult decision to make and it's possible I would be swayed by the Yes campaign. In some ways I wonder if Scotland should just throw caution to the wind and go for it ... Whatever the outcome of the vote, I hope to move back to Scotland with my family one day. My gut feeling at the moment is NO!"" The referendum on Scottish independence will take place on September 18, when Scotland will vote whether or not to end the 307-year-old union with the rest of the United Kingdom. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

