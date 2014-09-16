版本:
Scotland: independence or union

Corporate Affairs Manager Samantha Bartholomew, 36, poses in her living room in London September 12, 2014. Bartholomew said "I'm incredibly proud to be Scottish. I think Scotland is an amazing country with a very strong national identity and I think by being part of the union it gets the best of both worlds. Therefore I think Scotland should vote no. That comes with the caveat that if I was currently living in Scotland and had a vote, it would be a very difficult decision to make and it's possible I would be swayed by the Yes campaign. In some ways I wonder if Scotland should just throw caution to the wind and go for it ... Whatever the outcome of the vote, I hope to move back to Scotland with my family one day. My gut feeling at the moment is NO!"" The referendum on Scottish independence will take place on September 18, when Scotland will vote whether or not to end the 307-year-old union with the rest of the United Kingdom. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Corporate Affairs Manager Samantha Bartholomew, 36, poses in her living room in London September 12, 2014. Bartholomew said "I'm incredibly proud to be Scottish. I think Scotland is an amazing country with a very strong national identity and I think by being part of the union it gets the best of both worlds. Therefore I think Scotland should vote no. That comes with the caveat that if I was currently living in Scotland and had a vote, it would be a very difficult decision to make and it's possible I would be swayed by the Yes campaign. In some ways I wonder if Scotland should just throw caution to the wind and go for it ... Whatever the outcome of the vote, I hope to move back to Scotland with my family one day. My gut feeling at the moment is NO!"" The referendum on Scottish independence will take place on September 18, when Scotland will vote whether or not to end the 307-year-old union with the rest of the United Kingdom. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Lewis MacAskill, 23, a university graduate poses for a photograph in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 13, 2014. MacAskill said, "I want to a see a fairer and more prosperous Scotland. A country that can take care of its own people, can take care of its sick and fallen on hard times. I don't want to be lumbered with Tory governments we never voted for." The referendum on Scottish independence will take place on September 18, when Scotland will vote whether or not to end the 307-year-old union with the rest of the United Kingdom. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Lewis MacAskill, 23, a university graduate poses for a photograph in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 13, 2014. MacAskill said, "I want to a see a fairer and more prosperous Scotland. A country that can take care of its own people, can take care of its sick and fallen on hard times. I don't want to be lumbered with Tory governments we never voted for." The referendum on Scottish independence will take place on September 18, when Scotland will vote whether or not to end the 307-year-old union with the rest of the United Kingdom. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Retired department store employee Alvan Melbourne, 83, poses in his kitchen in London September 12, 2014. The retiree has never been to Scotland, but thinks that it should remain part of the United Kingdom. "It's sad, why don't they want to be with us anymore?", he said. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Retired department store employee Alvan Melbourne, 83, poses in his kitchen in London September 12, 2014. The retiree has never been to Scotland, but thinks that it should remain part of the United Kingdom. "It's sad, why don't they want to be with us anymore?", he said. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Designer Vivienne Westwood, wearing a "Yes" badge and waving a Scottish flag in reference to Scotland's independence referendum, poses backstage before the presentation of her Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. Westwood, 73, said "It would be absolutely great if there is a 'yes' vote...the future could be just amazing and Scotland would be very important and an influence on the world." REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Designer Vivienne Westwood, wearing a "Yes" badge and waving a Scottish flag in reference to Scotland's independence referendum, poses backstage before the presentation of her Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. Westwood, 73, said "It would be absolutely great if there is a 'yes' vote...the future could be just amazing and Scotland would be very important and an influence on the world." REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Alexander Technique student Ruth, 39, who is originally from Scotland, poses in her sitting room with a chart she made to express why she thinks Scotland should vote no to independence in London September 13, 2014. Ruth said "We are better together, we have been united so many years and they (the "Yes" campaign) haven't made their case." REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Alexander Technique student Ruth, 39, who is originally from Scotland, poses in her sitting room with a chart she made to express why she thinks Scotland should vote no to independence in London September 13, 2014. Ruth said "We are better together, we have been united so many years and they (the "Yes" campaign) haven't made their case." REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Stylist, writer and London Fashion Week attendee Josie Smith, 29, who is originally from Scotland, poses outside Somerset House in London September 13, 2014. Smith, who is originally from Scotland, thinks a lot of people are scared of change, which is likely to stop them voting "Yes", however, she feels it would be foolish to assume that independence will resolve all of the Scotland's issues. She adds that many move south of the border where there is a wider range of jobs, but independence could give Scotland the opportunity to attract more businesses. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Stylist, writer and London Fashion Week attendee Josie Smith, 29, who is originally from Scotland, poses outside Somerset House in London September 13, 2014. Smith, who is originally from Scotland, thinks a lot of people are scared of change, which is likely to stop them voting "Yes", however, she feels it would be foolish to assume that independence will resolve all of the Scotland's issues. She adds that many move south of the border where there is a wider range of jobs, but independence could give Scotland the opportunity to attract more businesses. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Writer Julie Threapleton, 41, who grew up in Canada, poses in her back garden in London September 12, 2014. "I do not believe the Scottish people will be better off as a sovereign nation. Nor do I think oil should be the deciding factor. Resources deplete. People don't." Threapleton compared Scotland's situation to Quebec's 1995 referendum, which she described as "neck and neck". She said concerns over the future of Quebec's economy eventually led to a "No" vote, although the provincial government gained more power. She hopes that Scotland will follow the same path. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Writer Julie Threapleton, 41, who grew up in Canada, poses in her back garden in London September 12, 2014. "I do not believe the Scottish people will be better off as a sovereign nation. Nor do I think oil should be the deciding factor. Resources deplete. People don't." Threapleton compared Scotland's situation to Quebec's 1995 referendum, which she described as "neck and neck". She said concerns over the future of Quebec's economy eventually led to a "No" vote, although the provincial government gained more power. She hopes that Scotland will follow the same path. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
"Yes" voter Jack Cunningham, 19, poses for a photograph while holding a Saltire flag in Edinburgh, Scotland September 12, 2014. According to Cunningham, who works as a sales assistant in a gaming shop, " I really want nuclear weapons out the country. Cameron and his colleagues are too upper class. It's nothing against English - I just think we should run our own affairs." REUTERS/Paul Hackett

"Yes" voter Jack Cunningham, 19, poses for a photograph while holding a Saltire flag in Edinburgh, Scotland September 12, 2014. According to Cunningham, who works as a sales assistant in a gaming shop, " I really want nuclear weapons out the country. Cameron and his colleagues are too upper class. It's nothing against English - I just think we should run our own affairs." REUTERS/Paul Hackett
"No" voter Ken Brown, a retired chemical plant manager, poses for a photograph with a Union flag on the beach at Troon, Ayrshire September 15, 2014. Brown said, "I think that as a country we are much better together. Scotland is quite socialist by nature and that will have to be paid through higher taxation." REUTERS/Paul Hackett

"No" voter Ken Brown, a retired chemical plant manager, poses for a photograph with a Union flag on the beach at Troon, Ayrshire September 15, 2014. Brown said, "I think that as a country we are much better together. Scotland is quite socialist by nature and that will have to be paid through higher taxation." REUTERS/Paul Hackett
"Yes" voter Margaret Ann MacLeod, 46, a dental hygienist, poses on the dockside in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 13, 2014. "Very simply I want the people of Scotland to make decisions for Scotland," said MacLeod. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

"Yes" voter Margaret Ann MacLeod, 46, a dental hygienist, poses on the dockside in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 13, 2014. "Very simply I want the people of Scotland to make decisions for Scotland," said MacLeod. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
"No" voter Minnie Torrens poses for a photograph with the Union flag in Troon, Ayrshire September 15, 2014. She said, "I am from Northern Ireland originally but have lived in Scotland for 26 years and think we all benefit from the Union. Also as a tribute to Dr. Paisley who just passed away I will vote no." REUTERS/Paul Hackett

"No" voter Minnie Torrens poses for a photograph with the Union flag in Troon, Ayrshire September 15, 2014. She said, "I am from Northern Ireland originally but have lived in Scotland for 26 years and think we all benefit from the Union. Also as a tribute to Dr. Paisley who just passed away I will vote no." REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Bob Duncan, 56, a software engineer, poses for a photograph on the dockside in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 13, 2014. "The main reason is the democratic deficit. I want to make sure Scotland always gets the government we elect," said Duncan. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Bob Duncan, 56, a software engineer, poses for a photograph on the dockside in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 13, 2014. "The main reason is the democratic deficit. I want to make sure Scotland always gets the government we elect," said Duncan. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
