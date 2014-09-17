版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 17日 星期三 10:33 BJT

Our outpost in space

The sun is over Earth's horizon as seen from aboard the International Space Station above a point in southwestern Minnesota, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

The sun is over Earth's horizon as seen from aboard the International Space Station above a point in southwestmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
The sun is over Earth's horizon as seen from aboard the International Space Station above a point in southwestern Minnesota, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
Close
1 / 26
Astronaut Mike Hopkins as he participates in the second of two spacewalks which took place on December 24, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

Astronaut Mike Hopkins as he participates in the second of two spacewalks which took place on December 24, 201more

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Astronaut Mike Hopkins as he participates in the second of two spacewalks which took place on December 24, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
Close
2 / 26
A view of Earth from the Cupola on the earth-facing side of the International Space Station, June 12, 2013. Visible in the top left foreground is a Russian Soyuz crew capsule. In the lower right corner, a solar array panel can be seen. REUTERS/NASA

A view of Earth from the Cupola on the earth-facing side of the International Space Station, June 12, 2013. Vimore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
A view of Earth from the Cupola on the earth-facing side of the International Space Station, June 12, 2013. Visible in the top left foreground is a Russian Soyuz crew capsule. In the lower right corner, a solar array panel can be seen. REUTERS/NASA
Close
3 / 26
The sun about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean photographed by one of the Expedition 35 crew members aboard the International Space Station a few hundred miles east of Easter Island, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

The sun about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean photographed by one of the Expedition 35 crew members abmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
The sun about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean photographed by one of the Expedition 35 crew members aboard the International Space Station a few hundred miles east of Easter Island, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
Close
4 / 26
A Russian cosmonaut during a mission in open space outside the International Space Station, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Roscosmos

A Russian cosmonaut during a mission in open space outside the International Space Station, August 24, 2012. Rmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
A Russian cosmonaut during a mission in open space outside the International Space Station, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Roscosmos
Close
5 / 26
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams takes part in the third session of extravehicular activity outside the International Space Station, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams takes part in the third session of extravehicular activity outside the Internatmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams takes part in the third session of extravehicular activity outside the International Space Station, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA
Close
6 / 26
A photo taken by an Expedition 28 crew member aboard the International Space Station shows Hurricane Irene off the east coast of the United States on August 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

A photo taken by an Expedition 28 crew member aboard the International Space Station shows Hurricane Irene offmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
A photo taken by an Expedition 28 crew member aboard the International Space Station shows Hurricane Irene off the east coast of the United States on August 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
7 / 26
Backdropped by a night time view of the Earth and the starry sky, the Space Shuttle Endeavour is seen docked to the International Space Station on May 28, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Backdropped by a night time view of the Earth and the starry sky, the Space Shuttle Endeavour is seen docked tmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Backdropped by a night time view of the Earth and the starry sky, the Space Shuttle Endeavour is seen docked to the International Space Station on May 28, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
8 / 26
Space tourist Anousheh Ansari while enroute to the International Space Station on September 18, 2006. REUTERS/NASA

Space tourist Anousheh Ansari while enroute to the International Space Station on September 18, 2006. REUTmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Space tourist Anousheh Ansari while enroute to the International Space Station on September 18, 2006. REUTERS/NASA
Close
9 / 26
The moon appears near the earth's horizon in a photo of an orbital moonset taken from aboard the International Space Station on May 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Ron Garan

The moon appears near the earth's horizon in a photo of an orbital moonset taken from aboard the Internationalmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
The moon appears near the earth's horizon in a photo of an orbital moonset taken from aboard the International Space Station on May 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Ron Garan
Close
10 / 26
European Space Agency astronaut Roberto Vittori of Italy floats through the Destiny laboratory of the International Space Station on May 19, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

European Space Agency astronaut Roberto Vittori of Italy floats through the Destiny laboratory of the Internatmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
European Space Agency astronaut Roberto Vittori of Italy floats through the Destiny laboratory of the International Space Station on May 19, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
11 / 26
Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. works outside the International Space Station on November 19, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. works outside the International Space Station on November 19, 2009. REUTmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. works outside the International Space Station on November 19, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
Close
12 / 26
A photo of the aurora australis taken during a geomagnetic storm from the International Space Station on May 29, 2010. REUTERS/ISS Crew Earth Observations experiment and Image Science & Analysis Laboratory, Johnson Space Center

A photo of the aurora australis taken during a geomagnetic storm from the International Space Station on May more

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
A photo of the aurora australis taken during a geomagnetic storm from the International Space Station on May 29, 2010. REUTERS/ISS Crew Earth Observations experiment and Image Science & Analysis Laboratory, Johnson Space Center
Close
13 / 26
Astronaut Roberto Vittori works on Endeavour's aft flight deck with the remote manipulator arm on May 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Astronaut Roberto Vittori works on Endeavour's aft flight deck with the remote manipulator arm on May 17, 2011more

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Astronaut Roberto Vittori works on Endeavour's aft flight deck with the remote manipulator arm on May 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
14 / 26
Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/more

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
15 / 26
Space Shuttle Endeavour astronaut Mike Fincke plays with a water bubble in microgravity aboard the International Space Station on May 29, 2011. REUTERS/NASA TV

Space Shuttle Endeavour astronaut Mike Fincke plays with a water bubble in microgravity aboard the Internationmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Space Shuttle Endeavour astronaut Mike Fincke plays with a water bubble in microgravity aboard the International Space Station on May 29, 2011. REUTERS/NASA TV
Close
16 / 26
A setting last quarter crescent moon and the thin line of the Earth's atmosphere as photographed from the International Space Station over Central Asia on September 4, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

A setting last quarter crescent moon and the thin line of the Earth's atmosphere as photographed from the Intemore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
A setting last quarter crescent moon and the thin line of the Earth's atmosphere as photographed from the International Space Station over Central Asia on September 4, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
Close
17 / 26
Space shuttle Atlantis Pilot Doug Hurley moves around supplies and equipment in the Leonardo Permanent Multipurpose Module of the International Space Station on July 11, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Space shuttle Atlantis Pilot Doug Hurley moves around supplies and equipment in the Leonardo Permanent Multipumore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Space shuttle Atlantis Pilot Doug Hurley moves around supplies and equipment in the Leonardo Permanent Multipurpose Module of the International Space Station on July 11, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
18 / 26
An unprecedented view of the space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights on its way home, as photographed from a window on the International Space Station on July 21, 2011. Airglow over Earth can be seen in the background. REUTERS/NASA

An unprecedented view of the space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lighmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
An unprecedented view of the space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights on its way home, as photographed from a window on the International Space Station on July 21, 2011. Airglow over Earth can be seen in the background. REUTERS/NASA
Close
19 / 26
NASA astronaut Greg Chamitoff uses a laptop computer on the aft flight deck of space shuttle Endeavour during rendezvous and docking operations with the International Space Station in this photograph provided by NASA and taken May 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

NASA astronaut Greg Chamitoff uses a laptop computer on the aft flight deck of space shuttle Endeavour during more

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
NASA astronaut Greg Chamitoff uses a laptop computer on the aft flight deck of space shuttle Endeavour during rendezvous and docking operations with the International Space Station in this photograph provided by NASA and taken May 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
20 / 26
The space shuttle Endeavour is silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station in this picture taken by an Expedition 22 crew member on February 9, 2010 and released by NASA February 12, 2010. REUTERS/NASA Handout (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCI TECH IMAGES OF THE DAY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

The space shuttle Endeavour is silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the Imore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
The space shuttle Endeavour is silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station in this picture taken by an Expedition 22 crew member on February 9, 2010 and released by NASA February 12, 2010. REUTERS/NASA Handout (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCI TECH IMAGES OF THE DAY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS
Close
21 / 26
Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm with the Earth as a backdrop as he transfers a failed pump module to the cargo bay of space shuttle Atlantis on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm with the Earth as a backdrop as hmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm with the Earth as a backdrop as he transfers a failed pump module to the cargo bay of space shuttle Atlantis on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
22 / 26
Astronaut Karen Nyberg looks through a window in the newly installed Kibo laboratory of the International Space Station on June 11, 2008. REUTERS/NASA

Astronaut Karen Nyberg looks through a window in the newly installed Kibo laboratory of the International Spacmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Astronaut Karen Nyberg looks through a window in the newly installed Kibo laboratory of the International Space Station on June 11, 2008. REUTERS/NASA
Close
23 / 26
The space shuttle Discovery after it undocked from the International Space Station, in a photo taken more than 200 miles above Earth and released on March 9, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

The space shuttle Discovery after it undocked from the International Space Station, in a photo taken more thanmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
The space shuttle Discovery after it undocked from the International Space Station, in a photo taken more than 200 miles above Earth and released on March 9, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
24 / 26
NASA astronauts Greg Chamitoff (L), mission specialist, and space shuttle Endeavour Commander Mark Kelly, work on the orbiter's middeck on May 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

NASA astronauts Greg Chamitoff (L), mission specialist, and space shuttle Endeavour Commander Mark Kelly, workmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
NASA astronauts Greg Chamitoff (L), mission specialist, and space shuttle Endeavour Commander Mark Kelly, work on the orbiter's middeck on May 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
25 / 26
The sun shines above the Earth's horizon with the International Space Station in the foreground in a photo taken by spacewalker Ron Garan on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Ron Garan

The sun shines above the Earth's horizon with the International Space Station in the foreground in a photo takmore

2014年 9月 17日 星期三
The sun shines above the Earth's horizon with the International Space Station in the foreground in a photo taken by spacewalker Ron Garan on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Ron Garan
Close
26 / 26
重播
下一图片集
Slum fire in Manila

Slum fire in Manila

下一个

Slum fire in Manila

Slum fire in Manila

Around 100 families are left homeless after a fire caused by faulty wiring.

2014年 9月 17日
Dangerous journey

Dangerous journey

Migrants risk their lives as they flee their countries to start anew.

2014年 9月 16日
Scotland: independence or union

Scotland: independence or union

Reuters photographers took portraits of people in Scotland and England and asked them what they thought about the Scottish referendum.

2014年 9月 16日
Hillary in Iowa

Hillary in Iowa

Hillary Clinton stokes speculation about a presidential bid as she visits Iowa to take part in the state's annual "steak fry."

2014年 9月 16日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐