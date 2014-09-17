Our outpost in space
The sun is over Earth's horizon as seen from aboard the International Space Station above a point in southwestmore
Astronaut Mike Hopkins as he participates in the second of two spacewalks which took place on December 24, 201more
A view of Earth from the Cupola on the earth-facing side of the International Space Station, June 12, 2013. Vimore
The sun about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean photographed by one of the Expedition 35 crew members abmore
A Russian cosmonaut during a mission in open space outside the International Space Station, August 24, 2012. Rmore
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams takes part in the third session of extravehicular activity outside the Internatmore
A photo taken by an Expedition 28 crew member aboard the International Space Station shows Hurricane Irene offmore
Backdropped by a night time view of the Earth and the starry sky, the Space Shuttle Endeavour is seen docked tmore
Space tourist Anousheh Ansari while enroute to the International Space Station on September 18, 2006. REUTmore
The moon appears near the earth's horizon in a photo of an orbital moonset taken from aboard the Internationalmore
European Space Agency astronaut Roberto Vittori of Italy floats through the Destiny laboratory of the Internatmore
Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. works outside the International Space Station on November 19, 2009. REUTmore
A photo of the aurora australis taken during a geomagnetic storm from the International Space Station on May more
Astronaut Roberto Vittori works on Endeavour's aft flight deck with the remote manipulator arm on May 17, 2011more
Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/more
Space Shuttle Endeavour astronaut Mike Fincke plays with a water bubble in microgravity aboard the Internationmore
A setting last quarter crescent moon and the thin line of the Earth's atmosphere as photographed from the Intemore
Space shuttle Atlantis Pilot Doug Hurley moves around supplies and equipment in the Leonardo Permanent Multipumore
An unprecedented view of the space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lighmore
NASA astronaut Greg Chamitoff uses a laptop computer on the aft flight deck of space shuttle Endeavour during more
The space shuttle Endeavour is silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the Imore
Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm with the Earth as a backdrop as hmore
Astronaut Karen Nyberg looks through a window in the newly installed Kibo laboratory of the International Spacmore
The space shuttle Discovery after it undocked from the International Space Station, in a photo taken more thanmore
NASA astronauts Greg Chamitoff (L), mission specialist, and space shuttle Endeavour Commander Mark Kelly, workmore
The sun shines above the Earth's horizon with the International Space Station in the foreground in a photo takmore
