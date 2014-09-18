Polluted waters of China
A man points to water and soil which turned red after being contaminated by industrial waste from a closed dyemore
A man lifts plastic sheets covering industrial waste from a closed dye factory in Ruyang county, Henan provincmore
A man stands beside the algae-covered coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringemore
A man looks at contaminated river in Cangnan county of Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 24, 2014. REUTERmore
Workers clean up leaked oil after an oil pipeline explosion in Qingdao, Shandong province November 25, 2013. Rmore
A child is reflected in a drainage ditch as he jumps over trash at a village which will soon be demolished, onmore
A journalist takes a sample of red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, more
Pipes coming from a rare earth smelting plant spew polluted water into a vast tailings dam near Xinguang Villamore
A laborer cleans up oil at the oil spill site near Dalian port, Liaoning province July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Strinmore
Gnats, or small biting flies, gather on railings along the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province November 26, 200more
A man cups algae-filled water in his hands at the Donghu Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 17, 2009. REUTmore
Fishermen walk through the muddy bottom of a polluted canal collecting fish in central Beijing October 21, 201more
A man wears a face mask while walking on the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong during a hazy dmore
A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, May 21, 2013. REmore
A dead fish floats in water filled with blue-green algae at the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province August 20, more
A villager holds two bottles of water, one from a white polluted stream, and the other normal mineral water, imore
An elderly man exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhumore
Bubbles are seen in the domestic sewage in a polluted water channel, which flows to the Wenyuhe River, on the more
A pipe pumps polluted water from the Nanfeihe River into a treatment pool, in Hefei, Anhui province September more
A girl walks with her goat near polluted water as her parents dig a pond to filter the water for their farmlanmore
Workers clean up dead fish on the banks of the polluted Fuhe river in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 3, 2013more
A man walks by a pipe discharging waste water into the Yangtze River from a paper mill in Anqing, Anhui provinmore
Two men ride a motorcycle past a power plant in Xiangfan, Hubei province November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
A fisherman wades in Chaohu Lake, covered in blue-green algae, in Chaohu city, Anhui province, July 19, 2013. more
A volunteer holds sand mixed with plastic pellets during a clean-up of a beach near Hong Kong August 4, 2012. more
People walk through algae-covered seaside in Qingdao, Shandong province, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Cleaning workers retrieve the carcasses of pigs from a branch of Huangpu River in Shanghai, March 10, 2013. REmore
A fish whose tail is stuck in a partially frozen fish farm is seen near an abandoned steel mill of Qingquan Stmore

