Cairo's Turkish bath
Men relax at a room full of steam before diving into cold water at a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo,more
A worker scrubs a man as he takes a bath at a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, September 15, 2014. REmore
A man receives a face scrub with a mask after a steam bath at a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, Septmore
A man is cleaned after having a mask applied at a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, September 15, 2014more
Mohamed, the younger brother of Mishmish, who runs a "hammam," welcomes customers in Cairo September 15, 2014.more
Men take a dip in a cold bath at a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaamore
A man waits as a worker scrubs another man with a mud mask at a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, Septmore
A worker scrubs a man as he takes a bath at a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, September 15, 2014. REmore
A worker scrubs a man as he takes a bath at a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, September 15, 2014. REmore
A worker holds a sign with a woman's image at the entrance of a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, Septmore
Customers wait as a worker scrubs a man taking a bath at a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, Septembermore
Men relax in a steam room before diving into cold water at a traditional steam bath "hammam" in Cairo, Septembmore
