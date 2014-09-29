Surf's up, dog
A dog surfs at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 28, 2014. Rmore
Roxy the Surfer Dog waits to surf at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, Californiamore
A dog surfs at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 28, 2014. Rmore
Dogs wipe out in the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 28, 2014.more
A dog runs down the beach to compete in the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, Califormore
Dogs compete in the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 28, 2014. more
A dog wipes out at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 28, 201more
A dog wipes out at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 28, 201more
A dog waits to compete at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September more
A dog surfs at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 28, 2014. Rmore
Dogs compete in the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 28, 2014. more
A dog wipes out at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 28, 201more
A dog surfs at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 28, 2014. Rmore
A dog surfs at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 28, 2014. Rmore
A dog wipes out at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 28, 201more
Surfer Dog Tillman rides a wave at the Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 28more
A dog wipes out at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 28, 201more
A dog is carried back into the water after riding a wave at the 6th Annual Surf City surf dog contest in Huntimore
下一个
Hong Kong students demand democracy
University students in Hong Kong demand greater democracy as they launch a week-long boycott of classes.
Cairo's Turkish bath
Inside a "hammam" or traditional Turkish steam bath.
Polluted waters of China
China's water supplies have degraded to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are severely polluted.
Our outpost in space
The surreal life aboard the International Space Station.
精选图集
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.