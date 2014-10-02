Nordic skies
A commercial jetliner flies under the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) over a mountain camp north of the Arctmore
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the Bals-Fiord near the village of Mestervik, north of the more
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the villagmore
An Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the villagemore
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the villagmore
A tourist takes photos of an Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) over the Bals-Fiord north of the Arctic Circle,more
A tourist looks over on the island of Sommaroy north of the Arctic Circle, in Norway's Troms region September more
Vehicles drive by as a display of Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen north of the Arctic Circle, over tmore
A road cuts through a forest during a rainy day on the island of Senja, north of the Arctic Circle in Norway Smore
A man casts his fishing line in Bals-Fiord, north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik in northmore
Cormorants rest on poles in Bals-Fiord, north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik in northern more
A tourist takes photos of lake Nikkavatnet, north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik in northmore
An Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen at the Bals-Fiord north of the Arctic Circle, near the village ofmore
General view of a small harbor and snow-capped mountains in Bals-Fiord, north of the Arctic Circle, near the vmore
A tourist takes photos of an Aurora Borealis display (Northern Lights) over the Bals-Fiord north of the Arcticmore
A general view of lake Nikkavatnet, north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik in northern Norwmore
An Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the villagemore
Tourists return to a small harbor after spending the day fishing in North-Fiord, north of the Arctic Circle, nmore
