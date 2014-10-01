版本:
2014年 10月 2日

Warzone parkour

A Palestinian youth jumps from a house, which witnesses said was damaged during a seven-week Israeli offensive, as he practices his Parkour skills in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
A Palestinian youth jumps from a house, which witnesses said was damaged during a seven-week Israeli offensive, as he practices his Parkour skills in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian youth holds a Palestinian flag as his another practices Parkour skills over the ruins of house, which witnesses said was destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
A Palestinian youth holds a Palestinian flag as his another practices Parkour skills over the ruins of house, which witnesses said was destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian boy practices his Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
A Palestinian boy practices his Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian children at their damaged house look out at youths practicing their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Palestinian children at their damaged house look out at youths practicing their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian youths practice their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Palestinian youths practice their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian youths practice their Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Palestinian youths practice their Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian youths practice their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Palestinian youths practice their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian youths practice their Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 10月 2日 星期四
Palestinian youths practice their Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
