Warzone parkour
A Palestinian youth jumps from a house, which witnesses said was damaged during a seven-week Israeli offensivemore
A Palestinian youth holds a Palestinian flag as his another practices Parkour skills over the ruins of house, more
A Palestinian boy practices his Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed dmore
Palestinian children at their damaged house look out at youths practicing their Parkour skills over the ruins more
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyedmore
Palestinian youths practice their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyedmore
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyedmore
Palestinian youths practice their Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyedmore
Palestinian youths practice their Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyedmore
Palestinian youths practice their Parkour skills near the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyedmore
Surf's up, dog
Canine contestants at the annual surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California.
Hong Kong students demand democracy
University students in Hong Kong demand greater democracy as they launch a week-long boycott of classes.
Cairo's Turkish bath
Inside a "hammam" or traditional Turkish steam bath.
Polluted waters of China
China's water supplies have degraded to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are severely polluted.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.