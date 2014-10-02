版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 10月 2日 星期四 21:01 BJT

Earth from space

The Milky Way is seen from the International Space Station taken by NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Aurora is captured in this photo taken from the International Space Station and posted by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst to social media on August 29, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Alexander Gerst/Handout

North Korea and South Korea at night are seen in an undated NASA handout picture from the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

The sun reflects off the water in this picture taken by German astronaut Alexander Gerst from the International Space Station and sent on his Twitter feed July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA

The Iberian Peninsula at night, showing Spain and Portugal, is seen in an undated NASA handout picture taken from the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

Finger Lakes, New York, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

The Nile and the Sinai Peninsula, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Washington, D.C. with Andrews Air Force Base visible, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

An oblique view of Eastern Europe at night, with Budapest, Hungary in the foreground (center, L) and Kiev, Ukraine in the distance (top, C), October 15, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

An undated composite image courtesy of NASA shows the view taken from a mounted camera on the International Space Station. A total of 18 images were used to create the composite. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Bushfires in Australia, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA

Shiraz, Iran, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

The sun about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

The moon above Earth. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

A large presence of stratocumulus clouds above the northwestern Pacific Ocean about 460 miles east of northern Honshu, Japan, January 4, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

The Aurora Australis on an ascending pass west of Central America, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JSC

Baghdad, Iraq, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/CSA/Col. Chris Hadfield

Earth's airglow with an oblique view of the Mediterranean Sea area, including the Nile River with its delta and the Sinai Peninsula, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

The space shuttle Discovery with Earth in the background as the shuttle approaches the International Space Station for docking, February 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

The India-Pakistan border appears as an orange line, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

A setting last quarter crescent moon and the thin line of Earth's atmosphere over central Asia, September 4, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Hurricane Irene off the east coast of the United States, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Expedition 28 - International Space Station/Goddard Space Flight Center

Aurora Australis over the Indian Ocean, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

The moon over layers of the Earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/NASA

The space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights shows the shuttle on its way home through a window of the space station, July 21, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

The bright lights of Cairo and Alexandria, Egypt on the Mediterranean coast as well as the Nile River and its delta, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

A full moon is visible with part of the International Space Station's solar array wing, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

The International Space Station with Earth in the background, photographed by a crew member aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Fires burn on the continent of Australia, with smoke plumes faintly visible in the night sky, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

A view of Sicily and the "boot" of Italy, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

The space shuttle Endeavour is silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA

