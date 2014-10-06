Journey to Mecca
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba during their final circling at the Grand Mosque during the annual hmore
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba during their final circling at the Grand Mosque during the annual hmore
Saudi policemen watch monitor screens showing footage from cameras set up around the holy places, during a toumore
An aerial view is seen of the tents of Muslim pilgrims on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holymore
Muslim pilgrims cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage on Eid al-Adha in Mmore
An aerial view is seen of the Grand Mosque on the second day of Eid al-Adha in the holy city of Mecca October more
Muslim pilgrims shave their heads after casting seven stones at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annumore
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray during Tawaf al-Ifada, on the day of slaughtering after Arafat day, more
A Muslim pilgrim kisses the wall of the Kaaba during Tawaf al-Ifada, on the day of slaughtering after Arafat dmore
Muslim pilgrims arrive to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual haj pilgrimage, on the fmore
Muslim pilgrims arrive to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual haj pilgrimage, on the fmore
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holymore
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holymore
Muslim pilgrims gather to pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outsidmore
Muslim pilgrim hold umbrellas as they pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimore
A Muslim pilgrim reads the Koran on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outsmore
Muslim pilgrims touch a rock atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outsidmore
Muslim pilgrims climb Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat to pray during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside thmore
Muslim pilgrims perform Friday prayers around Namirah mosque on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilmore
The sun sets over Namirah mosque on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy cimore
Muslim pilgrims walk while they are sprayed by water as they leave the plains of Arafat during the annual haj more
Muslim pilgrims walk during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mena, near the holy city of Mecca October 2, 2014. REmore
Muslim pilgrims are pictured through a roof opening as they sleep during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mena, nemore
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca Octomore
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca Octomore
A Muslim pilgrim crouches as he exits and makes his way down Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohamore
Security officials patrol a checkpoint between Jeddah and the holy city of Mecca, ahead of the annual Hajj pilmore
Muslim pilgrims walk around the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REmore
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Samore
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca Sepmore
Muslim pilgrims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERmore
A dealer displays gold pendants at a jewellery shop near the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage inmore
A Palestinian woman kisses and bids farewell before her mother leaves for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca,more
Palestinians wave as they sit in a bus before leaving the Rafah border crossing for the annual Hajj pilgrimagemore
