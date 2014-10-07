版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 10月 8日 星期三 04:46 BJT

2014 Nobel Prize winners

Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura laughs as he waits to speak at a news conference after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, with 2000 Nobel Prize for Physics winner Herbert Kroemer, at the University of California Santa Barbara in Isla Vista, California October 7, 2014. Isamu Akasaki and Hiroshi Amano of Japan and Nakamura won the prize for developing the blue light-emitting diode (LED) -- the missing piece that now allows manufacturers to produce white-light lamps. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura talks about a laser in a lab after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, at the University of California Santa Barbara in Isla Vista, California October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura is photographed in his office after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, at the University of California Santa Barbara in Isla Vista, California October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
Physicists Per Delsing, Staffan Nordmark, Anne L'Huillier and Olle Inganas announce Japanese scientists Isamu Akasaki and Hiroshi Amano, and U.S. scientist Shuji Nakamura as the 2014 Nobel Physics Laureates at the Royal Swedish Academy of Science in Stockholm, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bertil Ericson/TT News Agency

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
Professor John O'Keefe laughs with Science Media Centre Chief Executive, Fiona Fox, during a news conference in London October 6, 2014. Anglo-American John O'Keefe and Norwegian couple May-Britt and Edvard Moser won the 2014 Nobel Prize for medicine on Monday for discovering the brain's internal positioning system, helping humans find their way and giving clues to how strokes and Alzheimer's affect the brain. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
Professor John O'Keefe poses for a photograph with two students at University College London, in London October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
Professor John O'Keefe poses in his laboratory at University College London, in London October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
Scientist Edvard Moser of Norway receives a call inside Max Planck Institute Martinsried of Biochemistry and Neurobiology in Munich, October 6, 2014. British-American John O'Keefe and Norwegians May-Britt and Moser won the 2014 Nobel Prize for medicine for discovering the brain's navigation system and giving clues as to how strokes and Alzheimer's disrupt it. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
Scientist Edvard Moser of Norway poses inside Max Planck Institute Martinsried of Biochemistry and Neurobiology in Munich, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
Professor Ole Kiehn presents the winners of the Nobel Prize in Medicine, U.S.-British scientist John O'Keefe and Norwegian husband and wife Edvard Moser and May-Britt Moser, for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain, at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bertil Ericson/TT News Agency

2014年 10月 8日 星期三
