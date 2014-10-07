Farming for salmon
A diver swims in a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of the nets at a Tasmaniamore
A diver prepares to leap into a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of the nets more
Tasmanian salmon swim in a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of the nets at a more
A diver leaps into a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of the nets at a Tasmanmore
A netted pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, is seen floating on Hideaway Bay at a Tasmanian salmon farm omore
A deckhand prepares to pull alongside a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of tmore
Workers check a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of the nets at a Tasmanian smore
A worker drives a boat towards a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, during a daily inspection of the netsmore
A seal rests on a float attached to a pond, which can hold up to 40,000 fish, at a Tasmanian salmon farm ownedmore
A worker fillets a Tasmanian salmon at the processing plant for Tassal Group Ltd located in the town of Dover,more
A worker inspects a Tasmanian salmon fillet at the processing plant for Tassal Group Ltd located in the town omore
A worker inspects a Tasmanian salmon fillet at the processing plant for Tassal Group Ltd located in the town omore
