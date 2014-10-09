Hong Kong - What Next?
Francis Ng, 19, a lifeguard sub-contractor poses in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 7, 2014. REmore
Messages of support for pro-democracy demonstrations are seen on a wall near the government headquarters in Homore
Joe Chan, 30, a shop owner and Mongkok resident, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district, Hong Kong more
Mobile phone chargers are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquartersmore
Crystal, 15, a part-time boutique sales assistant, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kmore
Cleaning products are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in more
Andy Yung, 30, a lifeguard, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 7, 2014. REmore
Pictures showing how to protect against teargas are seen on a tent in an area blocked by pro-democracy protestmore
Wong Ka-pang, 89, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bobbmore
Umbrellas are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Konmore
Yuti Tam, 62, poses with her newly bought loud-hailer on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kongmore
Towels and gloves, which protesters use as protection from teargas, are seen in an area blocked by pro-democramore
John, who works in design, poses at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A barricade is seen at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Komore
Young, 49, poses on Nathan Road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Bottles of water are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hmore
Charky Leung, 24, an office worker, poses in front of a barricade at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong Ocmore
A barricade is seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Komore
精选图集
