图片 | 2014年 10月 9日 星期四 15:20 BJT

Hong Kong - What Next?

Francis Ng, 19, a lifeguard sub-contractor poses in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 10月 9日 星期四
Francis Ng, 19, a lifeguard sub-contractor poses in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Messages of support for pro-democracy demonstrations are seen on a wall near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Messages of support for pro-democracy demonstrations are seen on a wall near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joe Chan, 30, a shop owner and Mongkok resident, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district, Hong Kong October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Joe Chan, 30, a shop owner and Mongkok resident, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district, Hong Kong October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Mobile phone chargers are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Mobile phone chargers are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Crystal, 15, a part-time boutique sales assistant, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Crystal, 15, a part-time boutique sales assistant, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Cleaning products are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Cleaning products are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Andy Yung, 30, a lifeguard, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Andy Yung, 30, a lifeguard, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pictures showing how to protect against teargas are seen on a tent in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Pictures showing how to protect against teargas are seen on a tent in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Wong Ka-pang, 89, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Wong Ka-pang, 89, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Umbrellas are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Umbrellas are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Yuti Tam, 62, poses with her newly bought loud-hailer on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Yuti Tam, 62, poses with her newly bought loud-hailer on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Towels and gloves, which protesters use as protection from teargas, are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Towels and gloves, which protesters use as protection from teargas, are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
John, who works in design, poses at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

John, who works in design, poses at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A barricade is seen at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A barricade is seen at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Young, 49, poses on Nathan Road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Young, 49, poses on Nathan Road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Bottles of water are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Bottles of water are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Charky Leung, 24, an office worker, poses in front of a barricade at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Charky Leung, 24, an office worker, poses in front of a barricade at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A barricade is seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A barricade is seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
