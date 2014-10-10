版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 10月 11日 星期六 03:40 BJT

Nobel Prize winners

Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai, the joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, waves after speaking at Birmingham library in Birmingham, central England October 10, 2014. Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 for advocating girls' right to education, and Indian campaigner against child trafficking and labour Kailash Satyarthi won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai, the joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, waves after speaking at Birmmore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai, the joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, waves after speaking at Birmingham library in Birmingham, central England October 10, 2014. Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 for advocating girls' right to education, and Indian campaigner against child trafficking and labour Kailash Satyarthi won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
1 / 16
French writer Patrick Modiano poses for journalists after a news conference at the French publishing house Gallimard in Paris after he was declared the winner of the 2014 Nobel Prize for Literature in Stockholm, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French writer Patrick Modiano poses for journalists after a news conference at the French publishing house Galmore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
French writer Patrick Modiano poses for journalists after a news conference at the French publishing house Gallimard in Paris after he was declared the winner of the 2014 Nobel Prize for Literature in Stockholm, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
2 / 16
Indian children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi gestures as he speaks with the media at his office in New Delhi October 10, 2014. Satyarthi and Pakistani teenager Malala won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. Satyarthi, 60, and Yousafzai were picked for their struggle against the oppression of children and young people, and for the right of all children to education, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi gestures as he speaks with the media at his office in New Dmore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Indian children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi gestures as he speaks with the media at his office in New Delhi October 10, 2014. Satyarthi and Pakistani teenager Malala won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. Satyarthi, 60, and Yousafzai were picked for their struggle against the oppression of children and young people, and for the right of all children to education, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 16
German scientist and Nobel prize winner Stefan Hell poses with a nanoscale microscope at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry in Goettingen October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German scientist and Nobel prize winner Stefan Hell poses with a nanoscale microscope at the Max Planck Institmore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
German scientist and Nobel prize winner Stefan Hell poses with a nanoscale microscope at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry in Goettingen October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 16
William Moerner, laureate of the 2014 Nobel Prize for Chemistry, is pictured in Recife October 8, 2014. Germany's Stefan Hell and two American scientists, Eric Betzig and Moerner, won the 2014 Nobel Prize for Chemistry on Wednesday for smashing the size barrier in optical microscopes, allowing researchers to see individual molecules inside living cells. REUTERS/Diego Nigro/JC Imagem

William Moerner, laureate of the 2014 Nobel Prize for Chemistry, is pictured in Recife October 8, 2014. Germanmore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
William Moerner, laureate of the 2014 Nobel Prize for Chemistry, is pictured in Recife October 8, 2014. Germany's Stefan Hell and two American scientists, Eric Betzig and Moerner, won the 2014 Nobel Prize for Chemistry on Wednesday for smashing the size barrier in optical microscopes, allowing researchers to see individual molecules inside living cells. REUTERS/Diego Nigro/JC Imagem
Close
5 / 16
American scientist and Nobel prize winner Eric Betzig talks to journalist prior to a lecture at the Helmholz center in Munich October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

American scientist and Nobel prize winner Eric Betzig talks to journalist prior to a lecture at the Helmholz cmore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
American scientist and Nobel prize winner Eric Betzig talks to journalist prior to a lecture at the Helmholz center in Munich October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
6 / 16
Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura laughs as he waits to speak at a news conference after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, with 2000 Nobel Prize for Physics winner Herbert Kroemer, at the University of California Santa Barbara in Isla Vista, California October 7, 2014. Isamu Akasaki and Hiroshi Amano of Japan and Nakamura won the prize for developing the blue light-emitting diode (LED) -- the missing piece that now allows manufacturers to produce white-light lamps. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura laughs as he waits to speak at a news conference after winning the 2more

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura laughs as he waits to speak at a news conference after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, with 2000 Nobel Prize for Physics winner Herbert Kroemer, at the University of California Santa Barbara in Isla Vista, California October 7, 2014. Isamu Akasaki and Hiroshi Amano of Japan and Nakamura won the prize for developing the blue light-emitting diode (LED) -- the missing piece that now allows manufacturers to produce white-light lamps. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 16
Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura talks about a laser in a lab after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, at the University of California Santa Barbara in Isla Vista, California October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura talks about a laser in a lab after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for more

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura talks about a laser in a lab after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, at the University of California Santa Barbara in Isla Vista, California October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 16
Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura is photographed in his office after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, at the University of California Santa Barbara in Isla Vista, California October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura is photographed in his office after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize formore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura is photographed in his office after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for Physics, at the University of California Santa Barbara in Isla Vista, California October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 16
Physicists Per Delsing, Staffan Nordmark, Anne L'Huillier and Olle Inganas announce Japanese scientists Isamu Akasaki and Hiroshi Amano, and U.S. scientist Shuji Nakamura as the 2014 Nobel Physics Laureates at the Royal Swedish Academy of Science in Stockholm, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bertil Ericson/TT News Agency

Physicists Per Delsing, Staffan Nordmark, Anne L'Huillier and Olle Inganas announce Japanese scientists Isamumore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Physicists Per Delsing, Staffan Nordmark, Anne L'Huillier and Olle Inganas announce Japanese scientists Isamu Akasaki and Hiroshi Amano, and U.S. scientist Shuji Nakamura as the 2014 Nobel Physics Laureates at the Royal Swedish Academy of Science in Stockholm, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bertil Ericson/TT News Agency
Close
10 / 16
Professor John O'Keefe laughs with Science Media Centre Chief Executive, Fiona Fox, during a news conference in London October 6, 2014. Anglo-American John O'Keefe and Norwegian couple May-Britt and Edvard Moser won the 2014 Nobel Prize for medicine on Monday for discovering the brain's internal positioning system, helping humans find their way and giving clues to how strokes and Alzheimer's affect the brain. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Professor John O'Keefe laughs with Science Media Centre Chief Executive, Fiona Fox, during a news conference imore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Professor John O'Keefe laughs with Science Media Centre Chief Executive, Fiona Fox, during a news conference in London October 6, 2014. Anglo-American John O'Keefe and Norwegian couple May-Britt and Edvard Moser won the 2014 Nobel Prize for medicine on Monday for discovering the brain's internal positioning system, helping humans find their way and giving clues to how strokes and Alzheimer's affect the brain. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
11 / 16
Professor John O'Keefe poses in his laboratory at University College London, in London October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Professor John O'Keefe poses in his laboratory at University College London, in London October 6, 2014. REUTERmore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Professor John O'Keefe poses in his laboratory at University College London, in London October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
12 / 16
Scientist Edvard Moser of Norway receives a call inside Max Planck Institute Martinsried of Biochemistry and Neurobiology in Munich, October 6, 2014. British-American John O'Keefe and Norwegians May-Britt and Moser won the 2014 Nobel Prize for medicine for discovering the brain's navigation system and giving clues as to how strokes and Alzheimer's disrupt it. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Scientist Edvard Moser of Norway receives a call inside Max Planck Institute Martinsried of Biochemistry and Nmore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Scientist Edvard Moser of Norway receives a call inside Max Planck Institute Martinsried of Biochemistry and Neurobiology in Munich, October 6, 2014. British-American John O'Keefe and Norwegians May-Britt and Moser won the 2014 Nobel Prize for medicine for discovering the brain's navigation system and giving clues as to how strokes and Alzheimer's disrupt it. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
13 / 16
Scientist Edvard Moser of Norway poses inside Max Planck Institute Martinsried of Biochemistry and Neurobiology in Munich, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Scientist Edvard Moser of Norway poses inside Max Planck Institute Martinsried of Biochemistry and Neurobiologmore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Scientist Edvard Moser of Norway poses inside Max Planck Institute Martinsried of Biochemistry and Neurobiology in Munich, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
14 / 16
Norwegian scientists May-Britt and Edvard Moser smile when they receive the Fernstrom award in Lund in this September 22, 2008 file photo. American-British scientist John O'Keefe and Norwegians May-Britt Moser and Edvard Moser won the 2014 Nobel Prize for medicine for discovering the brain's "inner GPS" that makes it possible to orient ourselves in space and help understand diseases like Alzheimer's, the award-giving body said. REUTERS/Drago Prvulovic/TT News Agency/Files

Norwegian scientists May-Britt and Edvard Moser smile when they receive the Fernstrom award in Lund in this Semore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Norwegian scientists May-Britt and Edvard Moser smile when they receive the Fernstrom award in Lund in this September 22, 2008 file photo. American-British scientist John O'Keefe and Norwegians May-Britt Moser and Edvard Moser won the 2014 Nobel Prize for medicine for discovering the brain's "inner GPS" that makes it possible to orient ourselves in space and help understand diseases like Alzheimer's, the award-giving body said. REUTERS/Drago Prvulovic/TT News Agency/Files
Close
15 / 16
Professor Ole Kiehn presents the winners of the Nobel Prize in Medicine, U.S.-British scientist John O'Keefe and Norwegian husband and wife Edvard Moser and May-Britt Moser, for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain, at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bertil Ericson/TT News Agency

Professor Ole Kiehn presents the winners of the Nobel Prize in Medicine, U.S.-British scientist John O'Keefe amore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Professor Ole Kiehn presents the winners of the Nobel Prize in Medicine, U.S.-British scientist John O'Keefe and Norwegian husband and wife Edvard Moser and May-Britt Moser, for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain, at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bertil Ericson/TT News Agency
Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

下一个

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.

2014年 10月 10日
Hong Kong - What Next?

Hong Kong - What Next?

Portraits of protesters and details of life on the barricades.

2014年 10月 9日
Under a blood moon

Under a blood moon

The moon turns a coppery red as it passes into Earth's shadow.

2014年 10月 9日
Farming for salmon

Farming for salmon

A look inside Australia's second largest salmon farm.

2014年 10月 8日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐