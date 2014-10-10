Nobel Prize winners
Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai, the joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, waves after speaking at Birmmore
French writer Patrick Modiano poses for journalists after a news conference at the French publishing house Galmore
Indian children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi gestures as he speaks with the media at his office in New Dmore
German scientist and Nobel prize winner Stefan Hell poses with a nanoscale microscope at the Max Planck Institmore
William Moerner, laureate of the 2014 Nobel Prize for Chemistry, is pictured in Recife October 8, 2014. Germanmore
American scientist and Nobel prize winner Eric Betzig talks to journalist prior to a lecture at the Helmholz cmore
Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura laughs as he waits to speak at a news conference after winning the 2more
Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura talks about a laser in a lab after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize for more
Japanese-born U.S. citizen Shuji Nakamura is photographed in his office after winning the 2014 Nobel Prize formore
Physicists Per Delsing, Staffan Nordmark, Anne L'Huillier and Olle Inganas announce Japanese scientists Isamumore
Professor John O'Keefe laughs with Science Media Centre Chief Executive, Fiona Fox, during a news conference imore
Professor John O'Keefe poses in his laboratory at University College London, in London October 6, 2014. REUTERmore
Scientist Edvard Moser of Norway receives a call inside Max Planck Institute Martinsried of Biochemistry and Nmore
Scientist Edvard Moser of Norway poses inside Max Planck Institute Martinsried of Biochemistry and Neurobiologmore
Norwegian scientists May-Britt and Edvard Moser smile when they receive the Fernstrom award in Lund in this Semore
Professor Ole Kiehn presents the winners of the Nobel Prize in Medicine, U.S.-British scientist John O'Keefe amore
下一个
