版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 10月 11日 星期六 06:35 BJT

World of "Hello Kitty"

People view 'Sweet Kitty' by Osamu Watanabe at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People view 'Sweet Kitty' by Osamu Watanabe at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museumore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
People view 'Sweet Kitty' by Osamu Watanabe at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 20
Hello Kitty dresses are displayed at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hello Kitty dresses are displayed at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit more

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Hello Kitty dresses are displayed at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 20
Vivian Wolfson, 10, views "Hello Kitty in Bloom" by Michael Courville at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Vivian Wolfson, 10, views "Hello Kitty in Bloom" by Michael Courville at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute Wmore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Vivian Wolfson, 10, views "Hello Kitty in Bloom" by Michael Courville at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 20
Janet Hsu, President and COO of Sanrio, which owns the Hello Kitty brand, speaks at the opening of "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Janet Hsu, President and COO of Sanrio, which owns the Hello Kitty brand, speaks at the opening of "Hello! Expmore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Janet Hsu, President and COO of Sanrio, which owns the Hello Kitty brand, speaks at the opening of "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 20
A dress made by GK Reid and with Hello Kitties is displayed at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dress made by GK Reid and with Hello Kitties is displayed at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hemore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
A dress made by GK Reid and with Hello Kitties is displayed at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 20
A woman photographs an exhibit at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman photographs an exhibit at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in more

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
A woman photographs an exhibit at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 20
Cards depicting Hello Kitty as a Playboy bunny and a Hooters Girl are seen at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cards depicting Hello Kitty as a Playboy bunny and a Hooters Girl are seen at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercmore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Cards depicting Hello Kitty as a Playboy bunny and a Hooters Girl are seen at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 20
A woman poses for a photo at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman poses for a photo at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honormore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
A woman poses for a photo at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 20
Vivian Wolfson, 10, stands in front of a painting titled "Hello Lincoln" by Scott Scheidly at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Vivian Wolfson, 10, stands in front of a painting titled "Hello Lincoln" by Scott Scheidly at the "Hello! Explmore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Vivian Wolfson, 10, stands in front of a painting titled "Hello Lincoln" by Scott Scheidly at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 20
A dress with a Hello Kitty bra designed by Francis Libiran is seen at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dress with a Hello Kitty bra designed by Francis Libiran is seen at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute Worlmore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
A dress with a Hello Kitty bra designed by Francis Libiran is seen at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 20
A woman walks past a display case at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman walks past a display case at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit more

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
A woman walks past a display case at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 20
A woman views the painting 'Alegory of Love' by Marc Dennis at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman views the painting 'Alegory of Love' by Marc Dennis at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hemore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
A woman views the painting 'Alegory of Love' by Marc Dennis at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 20
Hello Kitty motor oil, toilet paper, and a bowling ball are among items in a display case at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hello Kitty motor oil, toilet paper, and a bowling ball are among items in a display case at the "Hello! Explomore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Hello Kitty motor oil, toilet paper, and a bowling ball are among items in a display case at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 20
Hello Kitty boxer shorts and ties are displayed at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hello Kitty boxer shorts and ties are displayed at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" mmore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Hello Kitty boxer shorts and ties are displayed at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 20
Hello Kitty wine and soda are seen on display at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hello Kitty wine and soda are seen on display at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' musmore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Hello Kitty wine and soda are seen on display at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 20
Vivian Wolfson, 10, views an exhibit at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Vivian Wolfson, 10, views an exhibit at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibmore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Vivian Wolfson, 10, views an exhibit at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 20
Vivian Wolfson, 10 views 'Kittypatra' by Simone Legno For Tokidoki at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Vivian Wolfson, 10 views 'Kittypatra' by Simone Legno For Tokidoki at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute Worlmore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
Vivian Wolfson, 10 views 'Kittypatra' by Simone Legno For Tokidoki at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 20
People view the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People view the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty'smore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
People view the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 20
A painting titled 'Hello Lincoln' by Scott Scheidly hangs at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A painting titled 'Hello Lincoln' by Scott Scheidly hangs at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hellmore

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
A painting titled 'Hello Lincoln' by Scott Scheidly hangs at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 20
A woman photographs 'Super Space Titan Kitty' by Colin Christian at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman photographs 'Super Space Titan Kitty' by Colin Christian at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World more

2014年 10月 11日 星期六
A woman photographs 'Super Space Titan Kitty' by Colin Christian at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

下一个

Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes announced so far.

2014年 10月 11日
Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.

2014年 10月 10日
Hong Kong - What Next?

Hong Kong - What Next?

Portraits of protesters and details of life on the barricades.

2014年 10月 9日
Under a blood moon

Under a blood moon

The moon turns a coppery red as it passes into Earth's shadow.

2014年 10月 9日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐