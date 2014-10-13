Blind ballet
Blind student Marina Gimaraes of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, warms up backstage before pmore
Students of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind perform 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during celebratiomore
Blind ballet students Aldenir and Aldenice walk on the stage before performing 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' during more
Blind student Maria of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind practices before performing 'Corsario'more
Blind students Marina Gimaraes and her partner Everton Caetano of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Bmore
Deaf ballet student Vivian of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind stands backstage next to clothemore
Blind student Talita of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind practices before performing 'Corsariomore
Students of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind get ready to perform 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' durimore
Handicapped dancers of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind perform 'Corsario' e 'Paquitas' duringmore
Blind student Mariana Serrao of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind performs 'Corsario' e 'Paquitmore
Blind student Marina Gimaraes and fellow dancers of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind practice more
Blind students Giovanna Zuttion, Cintia Marques and Talita of the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blindmore
