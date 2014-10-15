版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 10月 15日 星期三 09:05 BJT

Spoofing the Islamic State

A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths" in Baghdad October 10, 2014. Humor and silly puns are being used as the latest weapons in the fight against extreme militants who now control large swathes of Iraqi territories. Playing on the words Kalifa (Caliphate) and Kurafa (myths or superstitions), the new Iraqi comedy show 'Dawlat al-Khurafa' (State of Myths), began airing on Iraqi state television early this month. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated more

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths" in Baghdad October 10, 2014. Humor and silly puns are being used as the latest weapons in the fight against extreme militants who now control large swathes of Iraqi territories. Playing on the words Kalifa (Caliphate) and Kurafa (myths or superstitions), the new Iraqi comedy show 'Dawlat al-Khurafa' (State of Myths), began airing on Iraqi state television early this month. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
1 / 13
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated more

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
2 / 13
A crew members helps an actor during filming on the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A crew members helps an actor during filming on the set of the television series, whose title is loosely transmore

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
A crew members helps an actor during filming on the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
3 / 13
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths" in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated more

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths" in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
4 / 13
Director Ali al-Qassim (L) is seen during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Director Ali al-Qassim (L) is seen during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosmore

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
Director Ali al-Qassim (L) is seen during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
5 / 13
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated more

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
6 / 13
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated more

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
7 / 13
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated more

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
8 / 13
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths" in Baghdad, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated more

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths" in Baghdad, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
9 / 13
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths" in Baghdad, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated more

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths" in Baghdad, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
10 / 13
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths" in Baghdad, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated more

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths" in Baghdad, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
11 / 13
A crew members helps an actor during filming on the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A crew members helps an actor during filming on the set of the television series, whose title is loosely transmore

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
A crew members helps an actor during filming on the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
12 / 13
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated more

2014年 10月 15日 星期三
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated as "State of Myths", in Baghdad October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
Blind ballet

Blind ballet

下一个

Blind ballet

Blind ballet

A dance school in Brazil teaches ballet to children with disabilities for free.

2014年 10月 14日
World of

World of "Hello Kitty"

A museum exhibit opens in Los Angeles honoring the 40th anniversary of "Hello Kitty."

2014年 10月 11日
Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes announced so far.

2014年 10月 11日
Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.

2014年 10月 10日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐