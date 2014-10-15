版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 10月 16日 星期四 04:45 BJT

The river Jordan

Christian pilgrims from Brazil are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias October 15, 2014. Yardenit is one of the sites along the Jordan River where it is believed Jesus was baptized. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Christian pilgrims from Brazil are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenitmore

2014年 10月 16日 星期四
Christian pilgrims from Brazil are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias October 15, 2014. Yardenit is one of the sites along the Jordan River where it is believed Jesus was baptized. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
1 / 20
Christian pilgrims from Brazil are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Christian pilgrims from Brazil are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenitmore

2014年 10月 16日 星期四
Christian pilgrims from Brazil are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
2 / 20
A Catholic worshipper from India holds her baby during a baptism ceremony on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A Catholic worshipper from India holds her baby during a baptism ceremony on the banks of the Jordan River neamore

2014年 10月 16日 星期四
A Catholic worshipper from India holds her baby during a baptism ceremony on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
3 / 20
A Christian pilgrim dunks herself in water from the Jordan River during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A Christian pilgrim dunks herself in water from the Jordan River during a ceremony at the baptismal site knownmore

2014年 10月 16日 星期四
A Christian pilgrim dunks herself in water from the Jordan River during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
4 / 20
Greek Patriarch Metropolitan Theophilos holds a cross during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Greek Patriarch Metropolitan Theophilos holds a cross during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr elmore

2014年 10月 16日 星期四
Greek Patriarch Metropolitan Theophilos holds a cross during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
5 / 20
A Catholic worshipper from India emerges out the water during a baptism ceremony in the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A Catholic worshipper from India emerges out the water during a baptism ceremony in the Jordan River near the more

2014年 10月 16日 星期四
A Catholic worshipper from India emerges out the water during a baptism ceremony in the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
6 / 20
A Christian pilgrim girl from Brazil waits to be baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Christian pilgrim girl from Brazil waits to be baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony amore

2014年 10月 16日 星期四
A Christian pilgrim girl from Brazil waits to be baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
7 / 20
A Christian pilgrim wearing a cross is seen after he dipped in the water at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A Christian pilgrim wearing a cross is seen after he dipped in the water at the baptismal site known as Qasr emore

2014年 10月 16日 星期四
A Christian pilgrim wearing a cross is seen after he dipped in the water at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
8 / 20
Christian pilgrims from Brazil embrace after they are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Christian pilgrims from Brazil embrace after they are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremmore

2014年 10月 16日 星期四
Christian pilgrims from Brazil embrace after they are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
9 / 20
Catholic pilgrims attend mass at the baptism site on Jordan River January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Catholic pilgrims attend mass at the baptism site on Jordan River January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2014年 10月 16日 星期四
Catholic pilgrims attend mass at the baptism site on Jordan River January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
10 / 20
Pope Francis prays at the edge of Jordan River May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Pope Francis prays at the edge of Jordan River May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

2014年 10月 16日 星期四
Pope Francis prays at the edge of Jordan River May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Close
11 / 20
A Christian pilgrim holds a cross before a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Christian pilgrim holds a cross before a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks more

2014年 10月 16日 星期四
A Christian pilgrim holds a cross before a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 20
Christian tourists from Romania bathe in the water of the Jordan River at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud, near the West Bank city of Jericho July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Christian tourists from Romania bathe in the water of the Jordan River at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-more

2014年 10月 16日 星期四
Christian tourists from Romania bathe in the water of the Jordan River at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud, near the West Bank city of Jericho July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
13 / 20
Ramon Ben Ari, head of Israel's Southern Jordan Drainage Authority, drinks water from a rehabilitated biblical spring in the Valley Springs near the Jordan River July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Ramon Ben Ari, head of Israel's Southern Jordan Drainage Authority, drinks water from a rehabilitated biblicalmore

2014年 10月 16日 星期四
Ramon Ben Ari, head of Israel's Southern Jordan Drainage Authority, drinks water from a rehabilitated biblical spring in the Valley Springs near the Jordan River July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 20
A Christian pilgrim from Ukraine floats in the waters of the Jordan River during a baptism ceremony near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Christian pilgrim from Ukraine floats in the waters of the Jordan River during a baptism ceremony near the nmore

2014年 10月 16日 星期四
A Christian pilgrim from Ukraine floats in the waters of the Jordan River during a baptism ceremony near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
15 / 20
Christian pilgrims wash themselves during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Christian pilgrims wash themselves during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banksmore

2014年 10月 16日 星期四
Christian pilgrims wash themselves during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
16 / 20
A Christian pilgrim from Latin America emerges from the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Christian pilgrim from Latin America emerges from the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yarmore

2014年 10月 16日 星期四
A Christian pilgrim from Latin America emerges from the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenit baptismal site near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
17 / 20
Ethiopian Orthodox Christian pilgrims partially dunk themselves in the Jordan River during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud, near the West Bank city of Jericho January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ethiopian Orthodox Christian pilgrims partially dunk themselves in the Jordan River during a ceremony at the bmore

2014年 10月 16日 星期四
Ethiopian Orthodox Christian pilgrims partially dunk themselves in the Jordan River during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud, near the West Bank city of Jericho January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
18 / 20
Christian pilgrims bath in the Jordan River near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias during a Baptism ceremony September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Christian pilgrims bath in the Jordan River near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias during a Baptism ceremomore

2014年 10月 16日 星期四
Christian pilgrims bath in the Jordan River near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias during a Baptism ceremony September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
19 / 20
Christian pilgrims change their clothes before a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Christian pilgrims change their clothes before a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the more

2014年 10月 16日 星期四
Christian pilgrims change their clothes before a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Ebola's frontlines

Ebola's frontlines

下一个

Ebola's frontlines

Ebola's frontlines

Images from the global fight against Ebola.

2014年 10月 15日
Ebola's global spread

Ebola's global spread

A look as the recent Ebola epidemic spreads from West Africa to the rest of the world.

2014年 10月 14日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the past week.

2014年 10月 11日
Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.

2014年 10月 10日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐