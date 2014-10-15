The river Jordan
Christian pilgrims from Brazil are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenitmore
Christian pilgrims from Brazil are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yardenitmore
A Catholic worshipper from India holds her baby during a baptism ceremony on the banks of the Jordan River neamore
A Christian pilgrim dunks herself in water from the Jordan River during a ceremony at the baptismal site knownmore
Greek Patriarch Metropolitan Theophilos holds a cross during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr elmore
A Catholic worshipper from India emerges out the water during a baptism ceremony in the Jordan River near the more
A Christian pilgrim girl from Brazil waits to be baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony amore
A Christian pilgrim wearing a cross is seen after he dipped in the water at the baptismal site known as Qasr emore
Christian pilgrims from Brazil embrace after they are baptized in the water of the Jordan River during a ceremmore
Catholic pilgrims attend mass at the baptism site on Jordan River January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Pope Francis prays at the edge of Jordan River May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A Christian pilgrim holds a cross before a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks more
Christian tourists from Romania bathe in the water of the Jordan River at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-more
Ramon Ben Ari, head of Israel's Southern Jordan Drainage Authority, drinks water from a rehabilitated biblicalmore
A Christian pilgrim from Ukraine floats in the waters of the Jordan River during a baptism ceremony near the nmore
Christian pilgrims wash themselves during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banksmore
A Christian pilgrim from Latin America emerges from the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the Yarmore
Ethiopian Orthodox Christian pilgrims partially dunk themselves in the Jordan River during a ceremony at the bmore
Christian pilgrims bath in the Jordan River near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias during a Baptism ceremomore
Christian pilgrims change their clothes before a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the more
下一个
Ebola's frontlines
Images from the global fight against Ebola.
Ebola's global spread
A look as the recent Ebola epidemic spreads from West Africa to the rest of the world.
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the past week.
Past Nobel Peace Prize winners
Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.