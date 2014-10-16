Larger than life
People walk near Paul McCarthy's 'Tree' creation which is displayed on the Place Vendome in Paris October 16,more
People walk past a giant high heeled shoe in Wellington, New Zealand April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman approaches an artwork called "Big Chook", made of fibreglass and high gloss epoxy marine paint, by Ausmore
A visitor looks at a monumental sculpture by artist Robert Therrien in the Metropolitan Arts Centre in Belfastmore
A woman takes pictures of art installation "Alice" by Spanish artist Cristina Lucas in the Andalusian Centre omore
A volunteer stands besides a giant spoon and coin replicas during a charity event by World Vision in central Smore
A man looks at an art installation titled "Sea Pink" in Aarhus, Denmark June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A hot air balloon in the shape of Darth Vader flies with others during the Hot Air Balloons Festival in Leon, more
Workers are trapped under an upside-down shopping trolley placed outside the European Union headquarters in Brmore
Giant ants appear to crawl up and down the facade of the Fausto Theater, in a sculpture created by Colombian amore
People look at a 24-meter-long sculpture by Italian artist Gino De Dominicis near the Duomo cathedral in Milanmore
A pedestrian walks towards an art sculpture in an underground car park in Oslo June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal Mmore
People walk past a Louis Vuitton pavilion in the shape of a giant suitcase, as the St. Basil's Cathedral (L) amore
A visitor walks past an electronically animated giant baby inside the Spain pavilion at the Shanghai World Expmore
Employees of German bathroom ceramic and furniture firm Duravit stand outside on a balcony atop of a giant lavmore
A woman walks past an installation of giant bird cages containing artificial trees and birds on a square in Namore
下一个
Blind job fair
Visually impaired job seekers look for work in Boston.
Spoofing the Islamic State
A new Baghdad comedy series "State of Myths" uses humor and puns to fight ISIS.
Blind ballet
A dance school in Brazil teaches ballet to children with disabilities for free.
World of "Hello Kitty"
A museum exhibit opens in Los Angeles honoring the 40th anniversary of "Hello Kitty."
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.