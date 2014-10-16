Blind job fair
Cheryl Barrett (L), from the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, interviews job seeker Ricardo Scarello at thmore
Visually impaired job seeker Richard O'Driscoll (L) meets with Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates' Brenda Thomore
Job seeker Shirley Leung (L) is interviewed by Richard Curtis, vice president for talent acquisition at State more
Visually impaired job seeker Ricardo Scarello (R) talks to representatives from the National Industries for thmore
Visually impaired job seeker Richard O'Driscoll (L) talks to Joe Buizon (C), employment services specialist wimore
Ricardo Scarello's guide dog Pakse waits while Scarello talks to representatives from Raytheon at the fourth Amore
Visually impaired job seeker Richard O'Driscoll waits for his ride after meeting with many of the 30 companiesmore
Job seekers with visual impairments and potential employers talk at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individualsmore
Job seeker George Kosso Kamara (L) talks to Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates' Brenda Thompson Stuckey at thmore
Richard O'Driscoll and his guide dog Maxwell leave the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impamore
Visually impaired job seeker Richard O'Driscoll (R) shakes hands with Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates' Bremore
下一个
Spoofing the Islamic State
A new Baghdad comedy series "State of Myths" uses humor and puns to fight ISIS.
Blind ballet
A dance school in Brazil teaches ballet to children with disabilities for free.
World of "Hello Kitty"
A museum exhibit opens in Los Angeles honoring the 40th anniversary of "Hello Kitty."
Nobel Prize winners
The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes announced so far.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.