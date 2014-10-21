Festival of lights
A widow, who has been abandoned by her family, ululates past a Sadhu or a Hindu holyman while offering prayersmore
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, walk past monkeys as they leave to offer prayers as part ofmore
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, and other Hindu devotees gather before offering prayers on more
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the more
A widow, who was abandoned by her family, holds an earthen oil lamp while offering prayers on the banks of themore
A man installs a light next to a Sadhu or a Hindu holyman watching widows, who have been abandoned by their famore
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, hold earthen oil lamps as they offer prayers on the banks omore
A woman tries a gold ring at a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated wimore
Potters color earthen lamps at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in the northern Indian city ofmore
A street vendor spreads vermilion powder used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kamore
A vendor hangs a lantern for sale at a Diwali market in Mumbai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman shops for flower garlands ahead of Diwali celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 20, 2014. REUmore
A poster of the Goddess of Wealth Laxmi which is used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwalmore
Traditional Nepalese hats which are necessary during rituals for worship during the Tihar festival, also callemore
Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of colored powders, at a temple ahead more
Women buy artificial jewellery at an open air market ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the western Indmore
A street vendor sells garlands that are used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Katmore
A potter carries a basket filled with clay money boxes at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in more
Customers shop for lanterns at a roadside Diwali market in Mumbai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A potter carries a basket filled with clay money boxes at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in more
A vendor speaks to a customer at his roadside lantern stall at a Diwali market in Mumbai October 20, 2014. REUmore
A potter makes earthen lamps at his workshop before the Hindu festival of Diwali in the western Indian city ofmore
