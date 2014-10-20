版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 10月 21日 星期二 05:40 BJT

Fall colors

A couple looks up at the autumn colors as they walk through trees at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southern England October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A couple looks up at the autumn colors as they walk through trees at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heathmore

2014年 10月 21日 星期二
A couple looks up at the autumn colors as they walk through trees at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southern England October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
1 / 18
The sun shines through the leaves of a tree in autumn color at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southern England October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

The sun shines through the leaves of a tree in autumn color at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in somore

2014年 10月 21日 星期二
The sun shines through the leaves of a tree in autumn color at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southern England October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
2 / 18
A woman looks out from a bridge at trees in autumn color at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southern England October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A woman looks out from a bridge at trees in autumn color at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southmore

2014年 10月 21日 星期二
A woman looks out from a bridge at trees in autumn color at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southern England October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
3 / 18
Autumn colors are reflected in a pond at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southern England October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Autumn colors are reflected in a pond at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southern England Octobermore

2014年 10月 21日 星期二
Autumn colors are reflected in a pond at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southern England October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
4 / 18
The Virginia Creeper covering a 15th-century cottage housing the Tu Hwnt I'r Bont tearoom has turned to copper red as autumn approaches, in Llanrwst, North Wales September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

The Virginia Creeper covering a 15th-century cottage housing the Tu Hwnt I'r Bont tearoom has turned to coppemore

2014年 10月 21日 星期二
The Virginia Creeper covering a 15th-century cottage housing the Tu Hwnt I'r Bont tearoom has turned to copper red as autumn approaches, in Llanrwst, North Wales September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
5 / 18
A couple sits under trees in autumn color at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southern England October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A couple sits under trees in autumn color at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southern England Octmore

2014年 10月 21日 星期二
A couple sits under trees in autumn color at Sheffield Park Garden near Haywards Heath in southern England October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
6 / 18
People walk in a park littered with autumn leaves, at Charlottenburg castle's park in Berlin, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People walk in a park littered with autumn leaves, at Charlottenburg castle's park in Berlin, October 19, 2014more

2014年 10月 21日 星期二
People walk in a park littered with autumn leaves, at Charlottenburg castle's park in Berlin, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
7 / 18
A girl collects autumn leaves at a park in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A girl collects autumn leaves at a park in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatomore

2014年 10月 21日 星期二
A girl collects autumn leaves at a park in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
8 / 18
The Pantheon folly building is seen amongst autumnal colours of the gardens at Stourhead in Wiltshire, south west England, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The Pantheon folly building is seen amongst autumnal colours of the gardens at Stourhead in Wiltshire, south wmore

2014年 10月 21日 星期二
The Pantheon folly building is seen amongst autumnal colours of the gardens at Stourhead in Wiltshire, south west England, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 18
A woman jogs with her dog through a park during a sunny autumn day in central Sofia, Bulgaria October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A woman jogs with her dog through a park during a sunny autumn day in central Sofia, Bulgaria October 14, 2014more

2014年 10月 21日 星期二
A woman jogs with her dog through a park during a sunny autumn day in central Sofia, Bulgaria October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
10 / 18
A couple takes a walk through Gorky park with the trees in autumn foliage in Minsk, Belarus October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A couple takes a walk through Gorky park with the trees in autumn foliage in Minsk, Belarus October 12, 2014. more

2014年 10月 21日 星期二
A couple takes a walk through Gorky park with the trees in autumn foliage in Minsk, Belarus October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
11 / 18
A man crosses a footbridge over the Canal Saint-Martin on a warm autumn afternoon in Paris October 11, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults

A man crosses a footbridge over the Canal Saint-Martin on a warm autumn afternoon in Paris October 11, 2014. Rmore

2014年 10月 21日 星期二
A man crosses a footbridge over the Canal Saint-Martin on a warm autumn afternoon in Paris October 11, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults
Close
12 / 18
Visitors view the autumn foliage of acer trees in the Old Arboretum at Westonbirt in southwest England October 14, 2014. The Japanese maples are some of the first species to turn red and orange at this famous tree collection, originally planted out in the nineteenth century Victorian heyday of plant hunting. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors view the autumn foliage of acer trees in the Old Arboretum at Westonbirt in southwest England Octobermore

2014年 10月 21日 星期二
Visitors view the autumn foliage of acer trees in the Old Arboretum at Westonbirt in southwest England October 14, 2014. The Japanese maples are some of the first species to turn red and orange at this famous tree collection, originally planted out in the nineteenth century Victorian heyday of plant hunting. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 18
Cows stand on a meadow on a mountain in front of Mount Saentis during sunny autumn weather near the eastern Swiss town of Wattwill October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Cows stand on a meadow on a mountain in front of Mount Saentis during sunny autumn weather near the eastern Swmore

2014年 10月 21日 星期二
Cows stand on a meadow on a mountain in front of Mount Saentis during sunny autumn weather near the eastern Swiss town of Wattwill October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
14 / 18
A fall leaf floats on the surface of the Willowemoc Creek in the Catskills region town of Roscoe, New York October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A fall leaf floats on the surface of the Willowemoc Creek in the Catskills region town of Roscoe, New York Octmore

2014年 10月 21日 星期二
A fall leaf floats on the surface of the Willowemoc Creek in the Catskills region town of Roscoe, New York October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 18
A visitor walks along a sidewalk covered with yellow leaves at the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A visitor walks along a sidewalk covered with yellow leaves at the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg, more

2014年 10月 21日 星期二
A visitor walks along a sidewalk covered with yellow leaves at the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
16 / 18
Fall leaves are seen on the ground as a man and his dog cross a creek while playing with a stick, in Accord, New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Fall leaves are seen on the ground as a man and his dog cross a creek while playing with a stick, in Accord, Nmore

2014年 10月 21日 星期二
Fall leaves are seen on the ground as a man and his dog cross a creek while playing with a stick, in Accord, New York October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 18
A family takes a walk through Gorky park with the trees in autumn foliage in Minsk, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A family takes a walk through Gorky park with the trees in autumn foliage in Minsk, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/more

2014年 10月 21日 星期二
A family takes a walk through Gorky park with the trees in autumn foliage in Minsk, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Oldest marionette theater to close

Oldest marionette theater to close

下一个

Oldest marionette theater to close

Oldest marionette theater to close

The oldest continually running marionette theater in the U.S. closes with the landmark being turned into an apartment complex.

2014年 10月 18日
Larger than life

Larger than life

Giant sculptures that play with proportion.

2014年 10月 17日
Blind job fair

Blind job fair

Visually impaired job seekers look for work in Boston.

2014年 10月 17日
Spoofing the Islamic State

Spoofing the Islamic State

A new Baghdad comedy series "State of Myths" uses humor and puns to fight ISIS.

2014年 10月 15日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐