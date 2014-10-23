Festival of lights
A Border Security Force soldier lights sparklers on the eve of Diwali, near the border with Bangladesh on the more
A man lights firecrackers as children dance on them while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annualmore
People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annumore
People light lamps and arrange them into a formation on the eve of Diwali in the northern Indian city of Chandmore
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the more
A family lights firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, inmore
A Tamil devotee prays during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple inmore
Customers shop for lanterns at a roadside Diwali market in Mumbai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Hindu devotees light candles at Kali Bari temple as a part of Diwali celebration in Agartala, capital of northmore
Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of colored powders, at a temple ahead more
A Tamil devotee prays during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple inmore
A vendor speaks to a customer at his roadside lantern stall at a Diwali market in Mumbai October 20, 2014. REUmore
A Hindu woman places an earthen oil lamp in the waters of the river Yamuna as she offer prayers as part of Diwmore
Girls light firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mummore
Children play at a temple during Diwali or Deepavali celebrations at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, October 22, 201more
Festival of lights
Images from Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.
